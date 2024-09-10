Dolphins coordinators address personnel issues and Hill, Campbell handcuffing

News from notes from Tuesday’s media briefing with the Dolphins’ coordinators heading into Thursday’s game against visiting Buffalo (8:20 p.m., CBS 4, Amazon):

▪ Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver clarified why rookie cornerback Storm Duck was active ahead of Ethan Bonner in Sunday’s opener.

Did Duck have the better week of practice?

“Yeah,” Weaver said. “Storm has done a lot of things throughout camp you get excited about. It wasn’t anything Ethan hasn’t done. Storm has played himself into that role. It was something that was earned.”

▪ Weaver loved how Jaelan Phillips played in his first game after November’s torn Achilles.

Phillips had a sack on Jacksonville’s final offensive play, and Weaver mentioned that Phillips is “like Mariano Rivera; he’s the closer.”

Though the Dolphins wanted to monitor the snaps of Phillips and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) on Sunday, Weaver said: “When the game is tight, especially in the fourth, there was no chance they weren’t going to be in the game.”

▪ Weaver said the Buffalo game is “one you kind of circle. This one is going to be a little easier for our guys [to get up for] because of who our opponent is and show who we are in front of a nationally televised audience.”

▪ Weaver raved about safety Jevon Holland slashing the ball out of Travis Etienne’s hands when the Jaguars were on the verge of going in for a touchdown that would have put them ahead 24-7. Kader Kohou recovered the fumble.

Weaver mentioned that defensive players, during training camp, are told to “take a shot on the ball as they are running by you.” The team tracks those “shots on goal.”

Weaver said Holland “deserves all the credit. He has been the leader by far in our shots on goal. We had 1,266 shots on goal in training camp and Jevon may have had 1000. I am so incredibly proud of that kid. He is a stud on and off the field.”

▪ Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith was non-committal about whether injured running backs Raheem Mostert (chest) and De’Von Achane (ankle) will play Thursday.

Rookie running back Jaylen Wright was inactive in the opener; special teams and game plan decisions factored into that. But Smith said “he’s done a great job. We’re really excited about him.”

Wright would be active if Mostert or Achane cannot play Thursday.

▪ Smith, on the decision to use running back Jeff Wilson Jr. more in the second half: “Jeff is a consummate pro. He’s an energy guy. When his number is called, he’s going to bring physicality and intensity when he carries the ball.”

▪ Smith, on the offensive line’s play in the opener: “Overall, we were able to do what we wanted to do.”

▪ Smith, on how Tua Tagovailoa played in the opener: “It’s awesome. It’s really exciting for the season. He’s in such a good place. Very pleased how he played. Excited for Thursday to see what we can build upon.”

▪ Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, on Jason Sanders hitting the 52-yard game-winning field goal after missing a 42-yarder earlier: “You can’t miss those… [But] like any highly trained professional, one hiccup you don’t blink. You’re going to have some hiccups.”

Crossman said Sanders “has a very good ability to self-correct.”

Does Crossman try to boost his spirits after a miss?

“Maybe a look or head nod [like], ‘I’m not blinking. You don’t blink.’ We have complete confidence.”

▪ Crossman said Deonte Harty’s 96-yard punt return against the Dolphins in Week 17, a win that gave Buffalo the AFC East title, “doesn’t eat at me. Their guy made a good play. We had a couple guys run into each other… We have a player still unable to play because of that [Cameron Goode]. Deonte Harty is a talented player.”

Harty is now with Baltimore.

▪ Cornerback Siran Neal, a key player on the Bills’ special teams last year, is now a core special teams player on the Dolphins.

“When he became available, he became very high on that list” of players that the team wanted, Crossman said.

▪ Tyreek Hill was back on one return on Sunday — his only special teams snap. Crossman said the situation would be fluid and evolving all season.

COORDINATOR REACTION ON HILL INCIDENT

All three coordinators addressed Sunday’s incident in which Tyreek Hill and Calais Campbell were handcuffed and Hill received a traffic citation:

Weaver said that on Sunday he “didn’t quite know the severity of what had happened. I was locked in on the plan. Having seen the video, it’s triggering for a number of reasons. I know there are a lot of good people in law enforcement… Each has to be judged on a case by case basis. I am going to let the law take care of itself and play itself out.”

How shocking was it to see handcuffs on Campbell, the 2019 Walter Payton Man of Year?

“Not the man of the year, certainly not the man of the year,” Weaver said. “I was surprised they had handcuffs big enough for him. Not in a million years going into that game would I have expected that scenario to occur.”

Weaver mentioned that his wife is Mexican American and he has two biracial sons who are light-skinned. “It’s unfortunate in this day and time…. when I have two boys,... when they were light skinned, [there was] almost a sense of relief they would avoid [some of the things] I dealt with in my life.”

Weaver added: “The majority of people are good people. I like to give people the benefit of the doubt. Ultimately, I think good always prevails.”

▪ Smith said of the incident Sunday: “It’s a shame it had to happen that way. You wish you were there to help. You couldn’t be more proud how they banded together. You can’t say enough about [Hill]. What a stud.”

Crossman said: “I’m glad everyone came out unharmed, our players first and foremost. Also law enforcement.”