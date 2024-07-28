Dolphins activate potential starter from PUP list, Smith exits early and more notes

Just before Sunday’s practice, the Miami Dolphins activated inside linebacker David Long Jr., one of six players they entered training camp with on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Long Jr. took part in individual work during Sunday’s session, and was seen wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg. He did not take part in any 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 team drills.

Long Jr. was one of five potential starters who opened camp on the PUP list along with Odell Beckham Jr., Bradley Chubb (knee), Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) and Isaiah Wynn (quad). Cameron Goode (knee) is also on the PUP list.

Long Jr. started all 17 games last season in his first with the Dolphins and finished with 113 tackles including 64 solo and one sack. Long Jr. spent the previous four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

His absence early in camp has given opportunity to Anthony Walker Jr., who drew praise from Mike McDaniel prior to Sunday’s practice.

Walker Jr. and Jordyn Brooks have each worn the orange jersey in two of the first three practices, which is meant to recognize the previous practice session’s top performer on defense.

“I love this guy. He won his teammates over by how he goes about his business in the offseason,” McDaniel said. “He has been able to execute fundamentals and help the group in a lot of situations. He’s been able to elevate his game while bringing others along with him. He’s had his hands on multiple passes. I think you’ll see the interceptions start coming.”

Walker Jr., whom the Dolphins signed in March, is entering his eighth season in the NFL after playing four years with the Colts and the past three with the Browns.

Walker Jr. missed five games last season due to knee injuries and has missed a total of 19 games over the past two seasons due to injury.

SMITH EXITS EARLY

While the Dolphins welcomed back one of their linebackers, one of their cornerbacks appeared to suffer an injury when Cam Smith left Sunday’s practice early. Smith walked off the field and went to the locker room with help from a team trainer.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel speaks with Miami Dolphins cornerback Cam Smith (24) during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Smith, the Dolphins’ top pick in the 2023 Draft — 51st overall in the second round — enters this season hoping for a fresh start under new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver after he was relegated to a seldom-used reserve role quickly last season. Smith played only 20 defensive snaps combined in four games.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Tyreek Hill sat out practice Sunday, marking the first time since training camp began for what was believed to be a veteran rest day.

▪ Salvon Ahmed (foot), who was activated from the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, practiced in team periods for the first time this training camp.