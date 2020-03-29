Dog the Bounty Hunter Apparently Has a New Girlfriend and His Daughter Has Thoughts

Photo credit: Bennett Raglin

From Country Living

Duane "Dog" Chapman reportedly has a new girlfriend.

His daughter, Lyssa, seemingly confirmed that he's now in a relationship with Francie Frane.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s love life is in the spotlight once again.

Duane “Dog” Chapman has had quite the romantic roller coaster since his wife Beth Chapman died last year. Recently, he was linked to longtime friend Moon Angell, who he seemingly proposed to on Dr. Oz. His connection to Moon was a huge problem with his family, particularly daughter Lyssa who had a lot to say about the situation on Twitter.

But after that died down (an engagement never came out of it, by the way), Dog remained out of the headlines for a while. Until now.

According to The U.S. Sun, Dog is in a new relationship with his girlfriend Francie Frane. She’s reportedly a 51-year-old rancher from Colorado, and they’ve apparently been dating for a few months.

Francie and Dog allegedly connected when Dog tried to reach out to her late husband, who Dog wasn’t aware had passed away. The Sun claimed they became close while opening up about the grief over their late spouses.

Love is in the air 💕 https://t.co/FMMpeiYhoT — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) March 22, 2020

Dog has not confirmed anything on his own social media, but Lyssa shared the story on Twitter with the caption, “Love is in the air.”

Lyssa also told the outlet, “They are both so happy together and they are good for each other. Francie has been very respectful to all the kids—and to Beth’s memory.”

Though the Chapmans have experienced several ups and downs lately, this latest change sounds like a positive one for everyone involved.

You Might Also Like