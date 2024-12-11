'It doesn't feel real at times' - McGregor relishing Champions League adventure

Midfielder Shannon McGregor says playing in the Champions League is something she has "always dreamed of" and that Celtic have proved they're a good side against the "huge names" of Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Elena Sadiku's side, who have lost all four of their Group B games so far, face Real Madrid tonight at New Douglas Park in their final home outing.

"It doesn't feel real at times," McGregor, who joined Celtic from Hibs in the summer, said of lining up against some of the best players in Europe.

The 25-year-old is determined to help the Scottish champions earn a first point in their remaining two games, with a trip to FC Twente wrapping up their debut group-stage campaign.

"For all the hard work we've put in, I think we deserve something. I pray we get a point from one of these two games," she added.

The Scotland international, who has been deployed in a deeper role, feels she's learned a lot tactically in the matches so far.

"Also, learning to be brave on the ball when you're playing against these teams," she said.

"Don't panic, just try to be yourself, even if they are some of the best teams and players in the world. They're just human beings, so just do your best."