Does Washington play today? College football schedule for Huskies after Week 13 bye

The first year under Jedd Fisch has not gone exactly as Washington football planned.

But the Huskies (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) enter the final two weeks of the season with a bowl berth already clinched and can play spoiler to rival No. 1 Oregon (10-0, 8-0) and its championship run next weekend to end the 2024 college football season. First, Washington can regroup with a bye week during Week 13.

Washington defeated UCLA, 31-19, last week at home and have won two of its last three games following a mid-season two-game losing streak. The Huskies, of course, lost coach Kalen DeBoer to Alabama and a ton of talent to the NFL draft, so a rebuild in 2024 was expected.

REQUIRED READING: Colorado joins, Alabama rises in projected College Football Playoff bracket

Quarterback Will Rogers has thrown for 2,458 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his first year as a starter, though true freshman quarterback Demond Williams Jr. could also earn the start. Running back Jonah Coleman has rushed 173 times for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns.

Washington returns to action in Week 14 when it plays Oregon. Here's what you need to know about the Huskies' remaining schedule

Does Washington football play today?

No, the Washington Huskies do not play this week, as the team observes the second of its two bye weeks during Week 13 of the 2024 college football season. The previous bye for Washington was in Week 8.

The Huskies return to action in Week 14 when they host longtime rival and Big Ten opponent Oregon on Nov. 30 in the regular season finale. The Huskies earned bowl eligibility with a win over UCLA last week. That's a big deal in the first year under Fisch after finishing up as the national runner-up last year.

Washington football schedule 2024

Here's a look at the Huskies' schedule in 2024, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times ET

Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Weber State (W, 35-3)

Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Eastern Michigan (W, 30-9)

Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Washington State (L, 24-19)

Saturday, Sept 21: vs. Northwestern* (W, 24-5)

Friday, Sept. 27: at Rutgers* (L, 21-18)

Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. No. 10 Michigan* (W, 27-17)

Saturday, Oct. 12: at Iowa* (L, 40-16)

Saturday, Oct. 19: BYE

Saturday, Oct. 26: at No. 13 Indiana* (L, 31-17)

Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. USC* (W, 26-21)

Saturday, Nov. 9: at No. 6 Penn State* (L, 35-6)

Friday, Nov. 15: vs. UCLA* (W, 31-19)

Saturday, Nov. 23: BYE

Saturday, Nov. 30: at No. 1 Oregon

Record: 6-5, 4-4 Big Ten

* Denotes Big Ten game

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Does Washington play today? Huskies' Week 13 college football schedule