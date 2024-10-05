Does Utah play today? College football schedule for Utes' next game after Week 6 bye

Utah football heads into its Week 6 bye with questions surrounding its star quarterback.

Playing without starting quarterback Cam Rising, the No. 18 Utes (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) fell 23-10 to Arizona in Week 5, struggling to find their offense throughout the game. Despite the bye week, questions remain about the health of Utah's seventh-year signal-caller.

Rising started the first two games of the season for the Utes, completing 18 of 29 passes for 346 yards and seven touchdowns. However, Rising left the 23-12 victory over Baylor with a hand injury in the second quarter, and has not appeared in a game since. Isaac Wilson ― the younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson ― has taken the reins since then.

Despite the Week 5 setback and questions at the quarterback position, a week off will give Kyle Whittingham and his coaching staff a chance to rest up heading into a three-game slate between bye weeks.

Utah returns to action in Week 7 with a Big 12 road game at Arizona State. Here's what you need to know about the Utes' remaining schedule:

Does Utah football play today?

No, Utah football does not play this week. It will be on the first of its two bye weeks during Week 6 of the 2024 college football season. The Utes return to action in Week 7 on the road against Arizona State. They began the season as one of the favorites to win the Big 12, but are 1-1 following a home loss to Arizona in Week 5.

Utah will play three more games before its next scheduled bye week on Nov. 2. It will close the season with four straight games, including the season-finale with UCF.

Utah football schedule 2024

Here's a full look at the Utes' schedule in 2024:

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 29: vs. Southern Utah (W, 49-0)

Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Baylor (W, 49-0)

Saturday, Sept. 14: at Utah State (W, 38-21)

Saturday, Sept. 21: at No. 14 Oklahoma State (W, 22-19)*

Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. Arizona (L, 23-10)*

Saturday, Oct. 5: BYE

Friday, Oct. 11: at Arizona State* | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN (Fubo)

Saturday, Oct. 19: vs. TCU*

Saturday, Oct. 26: at Houston*

Saturday, Nov. 2: BYE

Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. No. 19 BYU*

Saturday, No. 16: at Colorado*

Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. No. 16 Iowa State*

Friday, Nov. 29: at UCF* | 9 p.m. | Fox (Fubo)

Record: 4-1, 1-1 Big 12

* Denotes Big 12 game

