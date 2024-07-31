When does USWNT play next? Who Americans face in Paris Olympics group play

For all of its past achievements, the United States women’s national soccer team entered the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris cloaked in uncertainty.

Following a woeful performance in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, in which it was eliminated in the Round of 16, the USWNT has undergone wholesale changes. Some of the team’s most ubiquitous figures over the past decade — namely, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe — are not on the Olympic roster. There has been a change in leadership, too, with former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes stepping in for Vlatko Andonovski as the team’s coach.

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS: Follow USA TODAY's complete coverage here

Then there’s the matter of the Olympics themselves, an event the Americans, despite claiming two World Cups in the past nine years, haven’t won since 2012.

Whatever questions faced the USWNT before it arrived in Paris have begun to be answered, now two games into the group stage of the Olympics.

On the heels of a win against 3-0 win vs. Zambia and a 4-1 victory against Germany, the Americans will finish off group play with a match against Australia, the No. 12 team in the FIFA women’s world rankings.

Here’s what you need to know about the USWNT’s final group stage match, including date, time, TV channel, streaming information and more:

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics live with Peacock

When does USWNT play next?

Date : Wednesday, July 31

Time: 1 p.m. ET

The USWNT will take on Australia Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. A replay of the game will be shown at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Who does USWNT play in 2024 Olympics?

The Americans’ game Wednesday against Australia is their final match of group play.

Here’s a look at their full schedule to this point:

Thursday, June 25 : United States vs. Zambia

Sunday, July 28 : United States vs. Germany

Wednesday, July 31: United States vs. Australia

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics live with Fubo (free trial)

What channel is USWNT on today?

TV channel : E! | USA Network

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

The USWNT’s game against Australia will air live on E! at 11 a.m. ET. An replay of the game will be shown at 6 p.m. on the USA Network.

Streaming options for the match include NBCOlympics.com, the NBC app and the NBC Olympic app, all via cable login. Other streaming options include Peacock and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

USWNT Olympics roster 2024

Here’s a look at the USWNT’s full, 18-player roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris:

Goalkeepers

Casey Murphy

Alyssa Naeher

Defenders

Tierna Davidson

Emily Fox

Naomi Girma

Casey Krueger

Jenna Nighswonger

Emily Sonnett

Midfielders

Korbin Albert

Sam Coffey

Lindsey Horan

Rose Lavelle

Forwards

Crystal Dunn

Trinity Rodman

Jaedyn Shaw

Sophia Smith

Mallory Swanson

Lynn Williams

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When does USWNT play next? Who Americans face in Paris Olympics group play