Does USC play today? College football schedule for Trojans' next game after Week 3 bye

Lincoln Riley probably could not have scripted a better start to the 2024 college football season.

The Trojans opened the season with a 27-20 victory in a top-25 matchup against LSU in Las Vegas and followed it up with a 48-0 win over Utah State in Week 2. Now, USC is going into its bye week, sitting at 2-0 and with momentum ahead of the opening of Big Ten conference play.

REQUIRED READING: Deion Sanders flexes power he says he won't use: `I have a huge platform'

Through two weeks, quarterback Miller Moss is 48-for-66, passing for 607 yards and two touchdowns, filling in remarkably for 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and 2024 NFL draft No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Running back Woody Marks ― who scored the game-winning touchdown against LSU ― leads the team with 29 rushes for 171 yards and five touchdowns, while tight end Lake McRee leads the team in receiving with nine receptions for 137 yards.

USC returns to action in Week 4 when it plays its first-ever Big Ten game against No. 10 Michigan in the Big House. Here's what you need to know about the Trojans' remaining schedule:

Does Ohio State football play today?

No, the USC Trojans do not play this week, as the team observes the first of its two bye weeks during the 2024 college football season.

The Trojans return to action in Week 4 when they open Big Ten conference play against No. 16 Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The matchup against the Wolverines will be the first in-conference matchup and the first time the teams play since the 2007 Rose will mark the 11th-ever matchup between the two programs. The Trojans lead the all-time series 6-4, including three straight wins in the series.

USC will play seven more games before its next scheduled bye week on Nov. 9 before closing the season with three straight games, including the season-finale with Notre Dame in the annual rivalry matchup.

USC football schedule 2024

Here's a full look at the Trojans' schedule in 2024:

All times Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 31: 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU

Saturday, Sept. 7: 48-0 win over Utah State

Saturday, Sept. 14: BYE

Saturday, Sept. 21: at No. 16 Michigan* | 3:30 p.m. | CBS (Fubo)

Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. Wisconsin*

Saturday, Oct. 5: at Minnesota*

Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. No. 7 Penn State*

Saturday, Oct. 19: at Maryland*

Friday, Oct. 25: vs. Rutgers* | 11 p.m. | FOX (Fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 2: at No. 22 Washington*

Saturday, Nov. 9: BYE

Saturday, No. 16: vs. No. 24 Nebraska*

Saturday, Nov. 23: at UCLA*

Saturday, Nov. 30: at No. 19 Notre Dame

* Denotes Big Ten game

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Does USC play today? Trojans' Week 3 college football schedule