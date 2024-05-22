Does Alex Caruso making All-Defense Second Team change anything for the Chicago Bulls?

Adding just a little bit more of a silver lining to the Chicago Bulls lost season, we have learned the veteran Bulls guard Alex Caruso has been honored by being voted onto the NBA’s 2024 All-Defensive Second Team.

Caruso shares that honor with Boston Celtics’ Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, the Orlando Magic’s Jalen Suggs, and Minnesota Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels. Caruso did not make the cut for the First Team made up of Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert, San Antonio the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis, and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Herb Jones.

What might this mean for the future of the Bulls given the limited time left on his contract?

The folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel took a deep dive into what this accolade might mean for Chicago on a recent episode of their show. Take a look at the clip embedded above.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire