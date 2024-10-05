Dodgers vs Padres live updates: Time, NLDS Game 2 lineups, how to watch MLB playoffs

LOS ANGELES — The hottest baseball rivalry on the West Coast picks up in the playoffs once again. The National League West winner Los Angeles Dodgers host the red-hot San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. It’ll be the third time the divisional rivals will meet in the postseason in the past five seasons.Fresh off their wild-card sweep of the Atlanta Braves, the Padres will send Dylan Cease to the mound while the No. 1 seed in the NL will have Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the bump. The Padres had the edge in the season series, winning it 8-5. But the last time these two faced off, it ended with the Dodgers celebrating another division title. The Dodgers will try to get rid of some postseason demons they've dealt with. They’ve lost six straight playoff games, which started when the Padres knocked them out of the divisional round in 2022.

What time is Dodgers vs Padres?

First pitch in Game 1 is scheduled for 8:38 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs Padres TV channel

TV: Fox Sports 1

Dodgers lineup: Freddie Freeman returns from injury

Shohei Ohtani (L) DH Mookie Betts (R) RF Freddie Freeman (L) 1B Teoscar Hernández (R) LF Max Muncy (L) 3B Will Smith (R) C Gavin Lux (L) 2B Tommy Edman (S) CF Miguel Rojas (R) SS

Padres lineup for NLDS Game 1

Luis Arraez (L) DH Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) RF Jurickson Profar (S) LF Manny Machado (R) 3B Jackson Merrill (L) CF Xander Bogaerts (R) SS Jake Cronenworth (L) 2B Donovan Solano (R) 1B Kyle Higashioka (R) C

