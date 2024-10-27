Dodgers take 2-0 lead over Yankees, Shohei Ohtani’s injury, Aaron Judge’s struggles | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Coming into the 2024 edition of the World Series, we knew there was a chance we’d be treated to some exciting baseball, but nothing could’ve prepared us for what we’ve seen so far. With Game 1 ending in grand fashion and Game 2 concluding with a nail biting ninth, the Fall Classic is living up to the hype.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers going up 2-0 in the series against the New York Yankees, highlighting the heroics from Freddie Freeman and the strong performance from LA’s starting pitching. The guys also talk about Shohei Ohtani injuring his shoulder on a slide into second base and whether we’ll see him when the series resumes on Monday.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake and Jordan try to make sense of why Aaron Judge is continuing to struggle at the plate during the postseason and give a quick Game 3 preview as the attention of the baseball world shifts from the West Coast to the Bronx.

(1:42) - Recapping Game 2

(13:54) - Shohei Ohtani injury

(23:57) - The epic Game 1

(30:50) - Freddie Freeman in the 10th

(41:12) - What’s going on with Aaron Judge?

(46:23) - Previewing Game 3

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts