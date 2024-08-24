Dodgers host the Rays on home winning streak

Tampa Bay Rays (64-64, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (77-52, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (6-8, 3.55 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (2-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -185, Rays +155; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their seven-game home win streak intact when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Los Angeles has a 42-22 record at home and a 77-52 record overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in MLB play.

Tampa Bay is 64-64 overall and 30-30 in road games. The Rays have gone 38-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez has 26 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Dodgers. Gavin Lux is 12-for-37 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Christopher Morel leads the Rays with 21 home runs while slugging .363. Yandy Diaz is 11-for-37 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rays: 5-5, .197 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Austin Barnes: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press