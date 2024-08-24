Dodgers' decision on Jason Heyward cuts deep for Dave Roberts: 'It's tough'

Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward, right, congratulates Freddie Freeman during a game against the Colorado Rockies in June. Heyward was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Wednesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dave Roberts has had dozens, if not hundreds, of conversations like the one he had with Jason Heyward on Wednesday night, when the Dodgers manager has to inform a player there is no longer room on the roster for him and that he’s being designated for assignment.

But this one cut much deeper because it was with one of the most respected and well-liked players on the team, the best friend of first baseman Freddie Freeman, and the winner of the 2023 Roy Campanella Award, which is given annually to the Dodgers player who best exemplifies the spirit and leadership of the Hall-of-Fame catcher.

“It was very challenging, probably one of the tougher things I’ve had to do,” Roberts said before Friday night’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. “What Jason did for the Dodgers in a year and a half was pretty remarkable, on the field, in the clubhouse, in the community, and his fingerprint will be everlasting.

“It was a very difficult decision, but we had a roster crunch. Guys finally came back to health, and we only have so much room.”

The decision was not made any easier by the fact that in his last at-bat in a Dodgers uniform, Heyward hammered a tiebreaking, pinch-hit three-run home run in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

But with Chris Taylor fully recovered from a right groin strain that sidelined the veteran utility man for a month, the Dodgers had to decide which players among four-time Gold Glove Award-winning center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, versatile utility man utility man Kiké Hernández, Taylor and Heyward would fill three bench spots.

The odd man out was Heyward, who hit just .208 with a .682 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, six homers and 28 RBIs in 63 games in a platoon role this season and was essentially reduced to a pinch-hitting role when Mookie Betts moved from shortstop back to right field upon returning from a left-hand fracture on Aug. 12.

“Everybody is obviously sad to see him go,” Taylor said of Heyward. “He's a real pro and definitely one of the best teammates I've ever had. I'm proud to call him a teammate, and I learned a lot from him just by watching him go about his business every day. He truly put the team ahead of himself at all times.

“He's always rooting for everybody, and he's first class. There's a reason he's been in the game as long as he has, and there’s a reason we all voted him for the Roy Campanella Award last year. I just feel honored to be able to play with him. He is definitely going to be missed.”

Jason Heyward stands in right field during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on March 28. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Taylor hit only .167 with a .542 OPS, three homers and 15 RBIs in 64 games entering Friday, and he struck out in 62 of his 162 at-bats, but he is a more versatile defender and has delivered some big playoff hits, with a .248 average, .805 OPS, nine homers, 13 doubles and 26 RBIs in 67 career postseason games.

The Dodgers could have delayed Taylor’s return until Sept. 1, when rosters can be expanded from 26 to 28 players and both Taylor and Heyward could have been retained. But they opted to make the decision Wednesday night and announced the roster move on Thursday.

“It was definitely thought about,” Roberts said. “I think it's one of those things where C.T. was ready to come back, and you're trying to appreciate the fact that he's not hurt anymore. He's ready to come back, and that was kind of the driver of it.”

Roberts did not feel the need to address the team about the Heyward move, but he did speak individually with several players, including Freeman, and he does not believe it will cause any clubhouse friction or become a distraction.

“There's certainly emotions, as anyone would expect there to be, but I think everyone also understands that we all have jobs to do, and we still have to win baseball games,” Roberts said. “These guys are not only teammates, they're very good friends, so it's emotional for a lot of guys.

“But I don't think it will have an effect that bleeds into tonight's game or the forthcoming games. It's the life we chose. There are a lot of fruits and a lot of great things [that come with this game], but in certain situations, it's tough. Again, that's the life we all chose.”

