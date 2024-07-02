Dodgers begin 3-game series at home against the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (41-43, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (52-33, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (5-6, 5.69 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (1-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -191, Diamondbacks +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 25-16 record at home and a 52-33 record overall. The Dodgers have a 30-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Arizona is 41-43 overall and 19-22 on the road. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Tuesday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 24 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 52 RBI while hitting .296 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 11-for-35 with a double and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has a .287 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 19 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 15-for-39 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .240 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (thumb), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press