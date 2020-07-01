Former 'Doctor Who' star Pearl Mackie comes out as bisexual in Pride post

Pearl Mackie has come out as bisexual as she celebrated Pride. (Getty Images for Somerset House)

Former Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie has come out as bisexual as she marked the end of Pride month.

The 33-year-old actress - who played the Time Lord’s companion Bill Potts alongside Peter Capaldi in 2017 - shared a post celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride with her 94k Instagram followers.

Mackie wrote: “Proud to be bisexual. Proud to be Black. Proud of all my LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters and everyone in between. We matter. You matter. Big love and nuff respect. Happy Pride everyone!”

The post has been flooded with likes from fans, including from fellow Doctor Who star Karen Gillan, who played companion Amy Pond.

Mackie’s Doctor Who character Bill Potts had a female love interest - Heather, played by Stephanie Hyman.

One of her followers commented:"I'll never forget confiding in you and thanking you for representing bill in doctor who and making queer women feel heard. You are an amazing role model, from one bi woman to another."

Another wrote: "as if i didnt love bill potts enough already, knowing she was played by an LGBTQ+ actress makes me so so happy love u pearl!!!"

Peter Capaldi and her 'Doctor Who' co-star Peter Capaldi in 2017. (Getty Images)

In 2018 Capaldi was replaced as The Doctor by Jodie Whittaker as the first female Time Lord in the sci fi series’ 57 year history.

Whittaker said she hoped that a woman playing The Doctor will no longer be made such a big deal of.

She said: "I feel like I've been accepted as the Doctor. There was a pressure. If I'd have been a guy in this role I'd have only been representing my own casting as an individual. But it felt like I could hold people back if nobody liked what I brought to the Doctor.

"The gender question is now going away. Hopefully it won't make the news next time."