Docherty to leave as Hull release seven players

Greg Docherty joined Hull from Rangers in 2020 [Getty Images]

Greg Docherty is to leave Hull City once his contract expires next month as the club release seven players from their first-team squad.

Midfielder Docherty, 27, has spent four seasons with the Tigers, making 142 appearances, and was an important member of their 2020/21 League One title-winning side.

Former Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp will leave after his move from MLS side LA Galaxy last winter, along with fellow forwards Vaughn Covil and Aaron Connolly who joined permanently last summer and scored 10 goals in 36 appearances.

Mali international midfielder Adama Traoré is also being released after 36 appearances in two injury-hit seasons, as is defender Cyrus Christie and academy graduate goalkeeper David Robson.

Hull sacked head coach Liam Rosenior after missing out on the play-offs last season.

Fabio Carvalho will return to Liverpool and Liam Delap to Manchester City when their loan deals expire on 30 June.

Other loanees set to leave are Ryan Giles, Tyler Morton, Noah Ohio, and Anass Zaroury.