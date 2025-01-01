Van Gerwen sets up Dobey semi-final at Worlds

Michael van Gerwen averaged 103.1 to beat Callan Rydz at Alexandra Palace [Getty Images]

Three-time winner Michael van Gerwen battled past unseeded Callan Rydz in a brilliant last-eight tie to set up a semi-final against Chris Dobey at the PDC World Championship.

Third seed Van Gerwen's last world title came in 2019 but he held off the big-scoring Rydz in impressive style to win 5-3 and move a step closer to a fourth triumph at Alexandra Palace.

Meanwhile, Dobey came from two sets down to beat former champion Gerwyn Price 5-3 and reach the last four for the first time.

Teenager Luke Littler faces Nathan Aspinall after Stephen Bunting meets two-time champion Peter Wright in the other quarter-finals on Wednesday evening.

In a match of the highest quality, Van Gerwen twice edged ahead but each time Rydz - who hit 17 180s in the match - fought back to level.

The Dutchman pulled two sets clear at 4-2 but was again pegged back by Rydz before coming through to win with an average of 103.1.

Rydz ended with an average of 103.88 and hit 46.15% on the doubles but it wasn't enough against an inspired Van Gerwen, who was at 44.74% on checkouts.

From the fifth set, neither player averaged less than 103.59 with 'Mighty Mike' losing the seventh despite an average of 111.67.

"To be part of games like this always gives you a lot of joy. It's probably one of my best performances in a long time," Van Gerwen told Sky Sports.

"He gave everything and put pressure on me constantly. He didn't stop hitting trebles and never gave up. My game is in a good place, but it doesn't mean anything yet."

Dobey, who lost in the last eight in the past two years, held firm after a blistering start from Wales's 2021 winner Price to win four sets on the bounce and had five darts to win 5-2.

The Englishman's failure to finish the job brought back memories of his quarter-final defeat by Rob Cross last year, when he surrendered a 4-0 lead.

However, a break allowed Dobey to regroup and ensured there would be no repeat of that collapse, sealing the victory with a brilliant double-double finish on the 18s.

"I've never been so nervous throwing for a winning double as I have today," Dobey told Sky Sports. "I'm just pleased I grinded it out and got the win."

Wednesday's schedule and results

Afternoon Session

Chris Dobey 5-3 Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen 5-3 Callan Rydz

Evening Session (19:00 GMT)

Peter Wright v Stephen Bunting

Luke Littler v Nathan Aspinall

There will be live text commentary on the evening session from 18:45 GMT on the BBC Sport website and app.