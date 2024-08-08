DK Metcalf swings helmet at Seahawks teammate during fight-filled practice

Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf was seen swinging a helmet at a teammate in footage that was captured Wednesday by NFL Network cameras.

It was the highlight (or perhaps lowlight) of a fight-filled practice for the Seahawks. According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, there were five fights during Wednesday's practice, with two players getting booted from the field for their actions.

The most notable of the fights saw Metcalf swing a helmet at cornerback Tre Brown, though Metcalf instead hit safety K'Von Wallace, who was still wearing his helmet.

Afterward, first-year coach Mike Macdonald downplayed the skirmishes, including Metcalf's helmet-swinging incident. Macdonald chalked the incidents up to players being "tired of going against one another.”

"We’re right on the line right now. I think the guys realize that, you know, 'Let’s take care of one another.' Definitely don’t want people fighting out here and stuff, especially against our teammates," Macdonald told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero in an interview.

DK Metcalf going full Myles Garrett vs a teammate is 😳😳pic.twitter.com/9R1PxgsKdY — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 7, 2024

Macdonald, who is succeeding longtime Seattle coach Pete Carroll, apparently stopped practice following the Metcalf skirmish to talk to the players, per Condotta, but Metcalf was not removed from the field. In fact, the two-time Pro Bowl receiver entering his sixth season with the Seahawks spoke to the team at the end of practice.

"DK gave the great message at the end of practice, kind of putting everything into perspective. The guys finished it out the right way. So, proud of our guys," Macdonald said.

Contributing: Mike Brehm and Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DK Metcalf swings helmet at teammate during fight at Seahawks practice