DK Metcalf injury updates: Will Seahawks WR return this week?

One of the biggest matchups of the Week 11 slate of NFL games comes in the NFC West. The Seattle Seahawks return from their bye with a road game against the San Francisco 49ers in a matchup with playoff implications.

Seattle lost five of its last six games before the bye, most recently a 26-20 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle had 424 yards on offense - second-most in a game this season - in the loss, despite missing top wide receiver DK Metcalf.

The Seahawks wideout hasn't played since Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons due to a knee injury but could be back again this week. Here's the latest on his status for Week 11 against the 49ers:

When will DK Metcalf return?

Metcalf is back in the lineup this week against the 49ers after fully participating in practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

When was DK Metcalf injured?

Metcalf was injured late in the third quarter of the Seahawks' Week 7 win against the Falcons. He was hit by Falcons safety Justin Simmons while making a sideline catch and eventually walked off the field under his own power.

He was later carted to the locker room and diagnosed with a Grade 1 MCL sprain. He was considered "week to week" and hasn't had any playing time in the three weeks since.

This is the most time Metcalf has missed in his NFL career. He had missed just one game over his previous five seasons: Week 7 against Arizona last season.

DK Metcalf stats

In seven games, Metcalf has 35 catches for 568 yards and three touchdowns on 61 targets. He had a stretch of three consecutive 100-yard games from Week 2 through Week 4.

Seahawks WR depth chart

While Metcalf was out, other wide receivers stepped up in his place. Here's how the rest of the depth chart looks:

The Seahawks also have wide receiver Miles Boykin on the practice squad.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When will DK Metcalf return? Week 11 injury updates on Seahawks WR