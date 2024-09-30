Djordje Petrovic reveals Chelsea dream

Djordje Petrovic (24) spent much of last season as Chelsea’s No.1. Having displaced Robert Sanchez by October, he then went on to start every single Premier League match until the end of the season.

However, it quickly became evident that Chelsea were going to once again dip into the transfer market for another goalkeeper and they did so, signing Filip Jörgensen, however, to the surprise of many, it has been Sanchez who has reclaimed the No.1 jersey under new manager Enzo Maresca.

In need of minutes, Petrovic was therefore loaned out to partner club RC Strasbourg Alsace. Since arriving at RCSA late in the transfer window, he has now started in their last three games, including Sunday night’s win over Olympique de Marseille. The Serbian made crucial saves in that win over OM, which means that since Petrovic took his place between the sticks, Strasbourg have gone unbeaten.

However, speaking in a mixed zone interview post-match, he revealed his ultimate dream is to return to parent club Chelsea and establish himself. “I have a big responsabiltiy on my chest to show my quality because I played in the Premier League, at the highest level. I am focused on Strasbourg; I am happy to be here. That is my goal, to be No.1 at Chelsea, one of the best teams in the world,” he said.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle