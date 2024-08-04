Novak Djokovic ‘completes tennis’ after beating Carlos Alcaraz to win Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic kisses his gold medal after beating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6, 7-6 - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic has completed tennis. The only empty space in his trophy cabinet – the one waiting for an Olympic gold medal – has now been filled, after a phenomenal near-three hour battle with his young rival Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic was visibly emotional after claiming a prize he had been seeking since he took bronze in the Olympic singles event of 2008. After clinching victory with a forehand winner, he knelt down on the court for an extended moment, and then pulled a Serbian flag out of his bag and roared as waved it to his fans.

“I thought that the 2012 Opening Ceremony in London, carrying the flag for my country, is the best feeling that an athlete could have,” said Djokovic after his medal ceremony. “Until today. This supersedes everything that I imagined.

“Representing my country has always been the greatest priority and honour for me – whether it’s the Olympic Games or anywhere I can carry proudly the Serbian flag is something that really drives me and motivates me like nothing else.

“When I take everything into consideration, this is probably the biggest sporting success I’ve had in my career. At this moment in time, in my career, in my life, it stands out as the highest of the highest.”

Alcaraz was emotional as well, breaking down in tears as he gave a post-match interview at the side of the court. Seldom has a man played as well in defeat as Alcaraz did here, striking more than 40 clean winners in just two sets. But Alcaraz is 21 and his time will come again.

“I was a little bit disappointed with not playing my best tennis in some situations,” said Alcaraz afterwards. “But I have to see everything in a different way, different perspective. I think I had a really great tournament.

“I got emotional at the end because I couldn’t make all the Spanish people proud. Thinking about that moment, it was really close at the end of the match, I couldn’t think clearly. [But] right now I’m thinking I made them proud.”

Carlos Alcaraz was devastated to lose - Getty Images/Oscar J Barroso

With the exception of Roger Federer, the biggest names of the past 20 years were all involved in this Olympic tennis event. Yet Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal were shadows of their former selves, their bodies rebelling against the sheer workload of two decades of top-level tennis.

Djokovic, extraordinarily, is still fresh. Yes, he might have been wearing a sleeve on the knee that underwent surgery on a torn meniscus less than two months ago. But his movement was slick and his unrivalled strategic instincts – surely the most powerful weapon in his armoury – came through with a series of inspired choices under pressure.

There were no breaks of serve in Djokovic’s 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2) victory, but the quality of tennis and drama reached rare heights, particularly when Alcaraz made a strong push towards the end of the first set.

Djokovic was on the back foot against a more explosive opponent, but he fell back on his courtcraft. Even when his shots weren’t as good as Alcaraz’s, his decison-making was far sharper, and his nerve held strong on the biggest points.

Novak Djokovic was extremely emotion after the match - Getty Images /Markus Gilliar

Alcaraz had recently swatted Djokovic aside in a Wimbledon final that saw the younger man serve at a career-best level. But it was also true that Djokovic’s movement was “half-a-step” – in his own words – behind where it needed to be, thanks to the after-effects of his knee operation.

Here Djokovic took revenge in a match that gives him a narrow 4-3 edge in this fascinating head-to-head rivalry. Given the physicality of a wonderful contest, he must have been grateful that this was best-of-three sets rather than best of five.

In retrospect, Alcaraz will regret failing to take any of the eight break points he carved out in the first set. But it wasn’t as if he threw them away. Djokovic nailed his first serve every time, and rumbled into the net on several occasions as a way of ratcheting up the pressure.

One interesting subplot now relates to the upcoming US Open, which is only three weeks away. Will Djokovic take strength from his ability to land big titles, even in the face of young challengers like Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner? Or will he find it difficult to remotivate himself after ticking off the final box on the tennis to-do list? New York will reveal all.

Asked whether he might find it difficult to get himself up again this seismic moment, Djokovic replied “Yes and no. I mean, yes, it’s complete, because I completed all the achievements with this gold medal. But no, because I love this sport. I don’t play it only to win the tournament. I play it because I really love competition. I love the drive, every day, every week, of training my body, perfecting my game, improving myself.

“Still at this age, this sport has given me so much in my life, and I try to give back to the sport with dedication, primarily, and the sacrifice that I put on the court every single day when nobody’s watching. And I do it as hard as any young player out there on the world right now. I promise you that I do it as hard, and maybe even harder, than anybody else. And so these kind of successes are not coincidences, and they come as a result of incredible effort from my side.”

Djokovic beats Alcaraz in Olympic final – as it happened

That’ll do it.

Thanks for tuning in for one of the greatest tennis match’s in Olympics history, and the sport in general. There was so little separating these two and yet somehow, some way, Djokovic tapped into that otherworldly instinct and finally got his gold. You could see just how much it meant to him.

Surely now, the greatest ever

This one is for my country - AP/Andy Wong

Tears of joy - Reuters/Claudia Greco

This is what it means

OLYMPIC GOLD! 🥇



Djokovic is a legend

“We almost played three hours in two sets. It was an incredible battle.

“I believed that I could win, but to actually win it; it’s unbelievable. He keeps on coming back and keeps on asking me to play my best tennis.

“My first set I started well, I had chances. He had chances as well. It was probably fair to end both sets in tiebreak. When it mattered I came up with big shots and big moments. I put my heart, my body, my soul, my family, my everything on the line here.

“Most of all its my country, the pride to play for my country. You saw the reactions of all the guys when they win. This is now my fifth Olympic games. Three out of four Olympic games I couldn’t make it through the semi-finals and I was thinking that coming into the game against Musetti. That’s why I came into this one less nervous as I had already secured a medal, but of course I still wanted that gold.”

Commiserations for Carlos

Alcaraz is very emotional, now in tears and unable to give his interview. He gave everything here and lost by such a fine margin.

“The truth is it was a very complicated game. Three hours of phenomenal fighting.

It’s never easy. There were tough moments for me in the tie-break and I just couldn’t get my level up. It’s very painful to lose today.”

Letting it out

Djokovic is sobbing uncontrollably on his bench here. He finally gets up to hoist the Serbian flag aloft and goes to celebrate with his family. What an incredible moment.

Djokovic 7-6, 7-6 Alcaraz*

He’s done it! Djokovic is in tears, broken on the court. He’s only the fifth player to win it all. Djokovic has shown why he is the greatest to ever play the game.

Djokovic 7-6, 6-6 Alcaraz* 6-2

Another one into the net and Djokovic will have 4 points to earn him that elusive gold medal. You’ve got to feel for Alcaraz here as he breaks at the crucial moment.

Djokovic on the brink - Shutterstock/Caroline Blumberg

Djokovic* 7-6, 6-6 Alcaraz 5-2

An unforced error from Alcaraz and that could be it. He was in a good position and nevertheless hit it too low into the net. Djokovic is in the driver’s seat here.

Djokovic* 7-6, 6-6 Alcaraz 4-2

What a forehand from Djokovic which sends Alcaraz sliding again. He somehow gets something on it this time, but it’s only enough to gift Djokovic the easy smash.

Djokovic 7-6, 6-6 Alcaraz* 3-2

Wow! One of the best shots of the match. Djokovic again battling on the back foot but somehow manages to hit a missile of a forehand which Alcaraz at full stretch can’t get anything on.

Djokovic 7-6, 6-6 Alcaraz* 2-2

The crowd can hardly contain itself as the umpire is forced again to try helplessly to intervene.

Alcaraz’s serve is massive, forcing Djokovic to stretch and scream, setting him up for an easy winner

Djokovic* 7-6, 6-6 Alcaraz 2-1

Another long rally and this time it’s Alcaraz who comes out on top. Djokovic hits a forehand inches long and the Spaniard is back in it.

Djokovic* 7-6, 6-6 Alcaraz 2-0

Some shouts from the crowd delays Djokovic here. The crowd claps but Novak is less than amused.

Djokovic on the defensive somehow survives an onslaught from Alcaraz, returning some absolute rockets and somehow reposturing to win the point. This is one of the all-time great performances from Djokovic.

Djokovic 7-6, 6-6 Alcaraz* 1-0

Alcaraz serves first but it’s Djokovic who draws first blood, hitting a gorgeous forehand cross-court and out of reach.

Djokovic* 7-6, 6-6 Alcaraz

Djokovic has come to the net here to dispute the umpire’s call. He’s convinced the serve was in and that the umpire was looking at the wrong ball. Both seem unlikely to yield, but Alcaraz breaks the tension and gives the Serb his first serve back. He’s thanked by a thumbs up from his opposition.

Djokovic is playing his service games at such a high level. He serves hard, sets up his shot, and then executes. It’s cold and clinical, each point more incisive than the next. 40-0.

Djokovic win’s the game and we’re going into yet another tiebreak. I think anyone could have predicted this - there almost nothing separating these super-athletes

Djokovic 7-6, 5-6 Alcaraz*

Djokovic has saved eight break points up until this stage. Alcaraz has saved six. Somehow, we are yet to have a single break as we watch two of the world’s greatest returners refuse to give their opposition an inch.

Alcaraz swiftly builds up a 40-0 lead in this game. He makes no mistake, refusing to allow Djokovic to mount another tricky comeback and taking the lead in the set.

Alcaraz enjoyed that one - Getty/Clive Brunskill

Djokovic* 7-6, 5-5 Alcaraz

Alcaraz is starting to establish himself in Djokovic’s service games now, but Djokovic will not give anything up. He predicts the drop-shot, and times his run perfectly, giving himself time to place his return out of Alcaraz’s reach and go up 30-15.

Alcaraz hits a gorgeous backhand down the line which lands right in the back corner, saving himself game point at 40-30.

It’s clear to see why they call him a machine. This performance has been masterful and without hitches. Djokovic forces Alcaraz out wide to his right, stretching to return it high and too long.

Djokovic 7-6, 4-5 Alcaraz*

What a fantastic point! Djokovic scrambles all over the court as Alcaraz drops and then lobs and somehow he continues to return. Finally Alacaraz puts the point to bed. Both have had some ridiculous defensive points taking every single one intensley personally.

That one took a lot of of Djokovic, who drops the next two points with some unforced errors.

He’s back in it though, giving Alcaraz a chance to run. He’s battled his way back to 30-40 in this pivotal game.

A gorgeous drop-shot from Djokovic is met by Alcaraz who can only tip it over. The Serb thinks it was a double bounce but makes sure by blasting it past Alcaraz and saving his third game point in a row.

At deuce here and the bludgeoning continues. Back and forth some huge shots and gobble dup like they’re nothing. Alcaraz finally blinks first and slices one short, forcing Djokovic to bend and lean. He smashes the return in style and goes 40-AD up.

Avoiding disaster, Alcaraz plays the final point of the game beautifully, setting himself up to smash and roar to the adoring crowd.

The war rages on - Getty/Robert Hradil

Djokovic* 7-6, 4-4 Alcaraz

Both players frustrated with the crowd here with the umpire having to warn them again at the request of Djokovic.

Djokovic has only dropped one point on his serve thus far in this set, winning the first point quickly and decisively.

Another miraculous defensive point from Alcaraz who returns one far out to his left-hand side. Djokovic lines up to crack one down the line but the net had other ideas and clipped it wide - 15-15.

Alcaraz has stepped it up here and its his turn to send Djokovic scampering wide after a stunning forehand cross-court. He somehow returns, but Alcaraz finishes.

Back the other way now and Alcaraz growls at his team having given up an easy one.

This has been his toughest service game by far here as he goes up AD-40. Djokovic continues to wrongfoot the young Spaniard as he plays smarter and smarter. Both players are playing such a high difficulty level of tennis.

Djokovic wins the game - are we going to see a break today?

Djokovic 7-6, 3-4 Alcaraz*

Djokovic is incensed with his team here as he drops the game to Alcaraz without much resistance.

That was much better from Carlos who made no mistakes.

03:22 PM BST

Djokovic looking good

Very different complexion to this second set as Alcaraz struggles through three tough holds while Djokovic has yet to drop a point on serve - and is serving an even higher percentage than in set one (7 out of 8). I felt like Alcaraz lost the first set despite being the better player. Now Djokovic is definitely looking the stronger and could almost be his “imperial phase” self. But the stronger player doesn’t always come out on top.

03:21 PM BST

Djokovic* 7-6, 3-3 Alcaraz

What a start to this game! A rally goes on and on before Djokovic goes for the kill with a drop shot. Alcaraz uses his pace to make up the ground before feinting a cross-court shot and hitting down the line. Gorgeous tennis.

It’s Djokovic’s turn to get frustrated as on the next point he hits long and belts out an expletive. 15-15.

That seems to have fired him up as he hits his first ace of the game to the dismay of Alcaraz who can only watch.

Another ridiculous rally favours Djokovic at 40-15 as the Serb somehow manages to defend some brutal strokes sending his return high and long. Alcaraz is too nonchalant, not smashing with enough pace and allowing Djokovic back into the point before hitting into the net.



Djokovic takes the game.

Djokovic 7-6, 2-3 Alcaraz*

Djokovic’s face tells all. Eyes wide open in a steely grimace. He wants this.

Alcaraz hits another drop-shot which Djokovic meets, using the angle on his return. Somehow Alcaraz gets there and hooks it round, turning a tight angle into an impossible one and winning the point.

Another long and brutal rally ends in Alcaraz’s favour as he lets out an almighty bellow on a forehand crusher down the line.

A gorgeous backhand down the line form Djokovic at game-point forces Alcaraz to loop a forehand long. This is incredible tennis from the veteran who is showing no signs of slowing down.

Nevertheless, Alcaraz does not relent, holding firm with some fantastic serving and refusing to be broken.

Djokovic refuses to be beaten - AP/Manu Fernandez

Hanging in - Getty/Clive Brunskill

The first set was a battle for the ages

That’s now 14 break points in the match and none converted. The first set was one of the greatest examples of mind over matter you will ever see. Djokovic was under massive pressure, fighting a sort of guerilla campaign against an apparently superior force. But he chiselled out eight break-point saves and stole it on the tie-break: evidence of the world’s most successful player using all his experience to outflank his eager young rival.

Djokovic* 7-6, 2-2 Alcaraz

A fantastic rally at 15-0 as both athletes send bludgeoning strikes across the net. Eventually the tension breaks as Alacaraz’s forehand creeps out.

A couple more misses from Alcaraz and Djokovic wins the game.

Djokovic 7-6, 1-2 Alcaraz*

The frustration is setting in as Alcaraz waves his arms following a scuffed forehand. The crowd are getting behind him but he can’t afford any more unforced errors like that as Djokovic postures.

He responds gloriously hitting a forehand to the far right-hand corner of the court with incredible precision, saving the break. Alcaraz then gets Djokovic running with a firm forehand down the line before putting it on the other side of the court.

He wins the game and roars like he’s won the set. He needed that one.

A victory snarl - AP/Louise Delmotte

Djokovic* 7-6, 1-1 Alcaraz

Alcaraz has made an adjustment in his serve return, positioning himself closer and more central on the baseline. Djokovic responds in kind, serving shorter to counter the counter, and it works.

Djokovic goes up 30-0 with the Serbian contingent of the crowd roaring in support. The precision on his forehand winners are unbelievable.

He looks relaxed and confident here. Alcaraz bounces into a blasted forehand down the line, but Djokovic gives him the eyes and wrongfoots the Spaniard, sending it back from whence it came and holding his serve without dropping a point.

Djokovic 7-6 , 0-1 Alcaraz*

Alcaraz is fired up here, eager to get himself back into rhythm quickly. He comes out firing and goes 40-0 up immediately.

Djokovic stumbles when Alcaraz sends a shot destined to wrongfoot him - unluckily for the Spaniard it can’t get over the net. Djokovic seems to enjoy making things harder for himself as he battles his way to deuce.

Alcaraz hits an audacious forehand volley drop-shot, which, despite running for it, Djokovic simply can’t reach.

Djokovic refuses to die but Alcaraz’s furious power gives sends him 40-AD up for the second time this game. Finally, Djokovic sends his backhand long and the game relents. Unsurprisingly, the intensity has not dropped from either player here.

Who needs a break?

That was an hour and thirty-three minutes of pure tennis brilliance. Alcaraz has won three of his matches quicker than that first set. Amazing stuff and we’re about to get going for the second already!

Djokovic 6-6 Alcaraz* 7-3

Djokivic wins the set! Alcaraz hits a drop shot that he’s clearly unhappy with and visibly resigns before Djokovic can even reach it. Novak hits down the line, but Alcaraz snaps into action swinging a forehand cros-scourt. Somehow, Djokovic reaches it and volleys into the empty court.

What an intense and tight set there. Both players refused to give up ground and Djokovic edged it purely on execution right at the end.

Novak Djokovic wins the tie break in a first set that had absolutely everything! 😍



Djokovic* 6-6 Alcaraz 6-3

Djokovic’s serve is wide and out of reach of the young Spaniard and you can see the frustration set in. He has to visibly hold himself back from smashing his racket into the ground.

Djokovic* 6-6 Alcaraz 5-3

This could be the moment for Djokovic here as he takes a two-point lead.

Djokovic 6-6 Alcaraz* 4-3

What a serve return from Djokovic who uses the momentum to crash the ball into the service box and away from Alcaraz’s reach.

Djokovic 6-6 Alcaraz* 3-3

Alcaraz’s serve is too strong and Djokovic can’t return. Again, we are level.

Djokovic* 6-6 Alcaraz 3-2

A fantastic forehand from the left-hand side of the court from Djokovic sets up an easy volleyed return to a gaping hole on the other side of the court.

Djokovic* 6-6 Alcaraz 2-2

This time the backhand is a tad long from Alcaraz. There is nothing to separate these two.

Djokovic 6-6 Alcaraz* 1-2

Alcaraz takes the lead with a crushing backhand.

Djokovic 6-6 Alcaraz* 1-1

Djokovic wins the first point of the tiebreak after a nice rally but Alcaraz comes storming back in the second point. He launches a brutal forehand down the line which nobody could reach.

The robot doesn’t make mistakes

We’ve talked about the difference in style on show, and how Alcaraz is bringing the greater heat from the back of the court. But there’s a gap opening up now in first-serve percentage, with Djokovic at 67 to Alcaraz’s 57. That could be influential if it persists.

02:36 PM BST

Djokovic 6-6 Alcaraz*

Djokovic goes 0-15 up as he looks to steal this set. So far there’s been almost nothing separating the two here but Novak senses blood in the water. He advances aggressively, hitting a crosscourt backhand low and true as he approaches mid-court. Alcaraz isn’t having any of it though, and returns down the line and out of reach, earning a clap from Djokovic who knows he’s been bested there.

Alcaraz follows that up with another forehand slice which Djokovic, at 37 years old, has no intention of wasting his energy on. 30-15 Alcaraz.

A nice rally gives Alcaraz an opportunity to volley into a gaping right-hand side of the court. Somehow he gets it wrong, dropping it into the net and given Djokovic set point.

Of course, he’s not doen there though, hitting a gorgeous sweeping forehand out of reach of the stretching Serb. Deuce.

Alcaraz gets a couple of serves right and we’re into the tiebreak. This set deserved it.

Djokovic* 6-5 Alcaraz

The crowd liked that one. Alcaraz rocks back, shaping up for a huge forehand and then cuts through the ball, placing the perfect drop-shot.

Djokovic hesitates a couple of times before his serve as the silenced is pierced by the sound of a baby crying. No doubt as a father of young children that noise has become a daily battle for him. When he does finally get his serve off it’s inch pefect and sets up an easy winner following Alcaraz’s stretched return - clearly not too distracted.

40-30 up, Djokovic has to sprint to reach one of Alcaraz’s torturous short slices. He manages to return this one, and the Spaniard’s lob is long, giving Novak the game. He’ll have a tie-break at the least.

Djokovic 5-5 Alcaraz*

Djokovic is livid here as he commits an unforced error at the end of a long rally - he knows he can’t afford to give up anything easy here.

There is no such thing as a drop-shot to Alcaraz. Djokovic continues to test him, but the Spaniard is meeting everything at the net. Nevertheless, he sends this one too wide as he tries to give Djokovic no chance of returning.

Another rare unforced error from Djokovic there as he sends a fairly straightforward backhand long. Alcaraz senses weakness and finishes the game off. Djokovic almost never makes those mistakes and will be furious.

02:19 PM BST

How did he survive?

How did Djokovic get out of that game? He sees off five break points! I think he hit first serves on every one of them, even if he might have taken a bit of pace off to do so. Alcaraz so far back on return that making the serve die on him a little bit isn’t the worst tactic anyway. I’ve rarely seen a player produce such a spectacular game on return, so many stunning shots, and NOT break.

Djokovic* 5-4 Alcaraz

Alcaraz predicts the drop-shot from Djokovic there. The Serb holds his ground though, putting the Spaniard off as he scuffs it in between the tramlines.

The defence from Alcaraz is impregnable. Djokic blasts a forehand to the far right corner which forces a sliding Alcaraz to return high. Djokovic smashes, but Alcaraz returns, resulting in a stunned Novak hitting an easy one into the net. Again Alcaraz defends, showing off his wheels as he somehow returns a short one despite starting from the other side of the court. Djokovic wins the point and can’t help but laugh at the sheer speed of his opponent.

Alcaraz forces break point and almost delivers after again returning a couple of smashes from Djokovic which I’m convinced only he could do. No shot is too hard or too far for this man.

Djokovic continues to shake his head. His forehand clips the net giving Alcaraz time to think. Expecting it to come hard and fast, he cups it over the net, giving Djokovic no chance.

We’re going back and forth here as Djokovic saves break-point after break-point. he simply cannot believe some of the returns his opponent is conjuring up.

The Serb starts to push back, earning a couple of game-points of his own but Alcaraz holds on, coming up with some ingenious manoeuvres to get himself back in it.

Djokovic finally converts after a long game - it feels like this will be a pivotal one as somehow Alcaraz walks away without a break.

A stalemate for now

Anyone’s guess what happens from here. We’ve got the unstoppable force and the immovable object. Alcaraz the former, now having moved on to 13 winners - make that 14 as I write, with a spectacular inside-in forehand up the line. Djokovic the latter. I’ve only counted three unforced errors from him, so he just isn’t missing.

02:03 PM BST

Djokovic 4-4 Alcaraz*

Only seven unforced errors from Djokovic to Alcaraz’s eleven, but that’s two in this game alone. He goes for a backhand slice to get the Spaniard running but it won’t creep over the net. Next he tries a cross-court forehand which again falls too short.

It’s all tied up here as Djokovic has been the only one to threaten a break thus far.

Djokovic* 4-3 Alcaraz

Alcaraz lets out a yell of frustration as he mishits Djokovic’s serve sending it vertical. It’s Djokovic’s turn to up the ante, matching Alcaraz’s rampaging forehand with his own two-handed crusher.

That’ll be seven holds so far as Djokovic exorcizes whatever demons caused him such trouble at Wimbledon - perhaps the extra couple of weeks post operation has returned the power that he was so clearly missing.

01:54 PM BST

Djokovic 3-3 Alcaraz*

How are you supposed to return that forehand? Alcaraz makes quick work of that game and is strutting his stuff, bumping his head to the music.

Its turning out to be a monumental affair

01:50 PM BST

Djokovic* 3-2 Alcaraz

It’s Alcaraz’s turn to complain here as Djokovic sends him scampering to his right before smashing a forehand volley down the line.

He comes back straight away though, darting forward to return a short one, placing it just on the line. The athleticism is on full display as he follows this rapid movement with a crashing backhand which wrongfoots Djokovic and earns him a break point.

Djokovic saves three break-points as this turns into a chess match with both players making adjustments after each point, countering the other’s. He finally gets his serve spot on, setting up an easy smash to win the game.

That’s four break points saved by Alcaraz and three by Djokovic. It’s tense stuff, and spectacular with it. Alcaraz has already clocked up 11 winners, so he’s on track for more than 20 in this set alone if he keeps playing like this.

Djokovic 2-2 Alcaraz*

A fantastic rally at 15-0 here as both players blast shots cross-court with immense power. Alcaraz is liking the short shots but Djokovic predicted that one and finishes it to the gaping right-hand side of the court.

The Serbian is picking his moments, waiting for Alcaraz to make mistakes at times, but knowing when to unleash a venomous winner. He goes 40-0 up and has three break-points.

And just like that, Alcaraz brings it level. Djokovic is venting to his team after a missed opportunity and the crowd doesn’t like it - a frustrated shrug illustrates his lack of patience for the loud criticism.

He brings it all the way back and totally reverses the momentum in this game. The precision on the forehand is back as he sends Djokovic this way and then that, ultimately setting up an easy volley winner with the Serb too far to even consider a return.

Alcaraz is forcing the issue but Djokovic remains composed

I know there’s an argument that tennis isn’t a true Olympic sport, but whether you believe that or not, this is already a brilliant watch. Djokovic is locked in and gritty, giving nothing away. Alcaraz has made most of the early running, however. He has more power and the widest repertoire of options in the game, including that devastating drop shot. Djokovic is trying to take away Alcaraz’s fangs - like a mongoose attempting to outwit a cobra - and has resorted to some unexpected tactics including a couple of moonballs. I’ve got six winners and eight unforced errors for Alcaraz, only one and one for Djokovic, which gives you an idea of how much Alcaraz is looking to force the play.

01:32 PM BST

Djokovic* 2-1 Alcaraz

Djokovic misplaces a smash after forcing Alcaraz into a stretching and sliding back-handed backhand return. The Spaniard goes 30-0 up looking to break.

Novak does not feel the pressure. He wins all the remaining points in the game and holds his serve. Alcaraz is sending a couple of his forehands long but we’ll put that down to overzealous excitement.

Djokovic 1-1 Alcaraz*

Djokovic will don a white baseball cap as he switches sides for the second game.

He attacks aggressively on Alcaraz’s second serve - clearly trying to take the game to him.

Alcaraz’s forehand looks typically imperious. The power he generates is beggar’s belief. He comes to the net with a 30-15 but the veteran is too savvy, and whips the ball cross-court and out of reach.

We’re starting to see some quality rallies early here as Djokovic forces deuce. This feels like experience against energy as Alcaraz’s pace and power faces Djokovic’s precision and consistency. The quality on display is fantastic.

Alcaraz saves break point and then finally wins the game as Djokovic misdirects a backhand.

Djokovic* 1-0 Alcaraz

A couple of unforced errors to start here from Alcaraz as he sends a straightforward forehand long in the first point, and then another into the net in the third.

Djokovic looks strong as he manipulates the Spaniard around the court and goes 40-0 up. Nevertheless, Alcaraz shows off his youthful speed, reaching an attempted drop-shot with ease and sending it out of reach.

The Serb converts with a fast serve wide to the right hand side of the court, winning the first game 40-30.

The crowd is booming

Mega atmosphere here as you would expect for an Olympic final. I feel like the Serbian fans might outnumber the Spanish ones and the walk-ons coincided with a huge “Nole, Nole” chant. Such a big day for Djokovic as he seeks the one big title he has never won.

01:06 PM BST

Djokovic to first

They’ll take a moment to settle in before Djokovic serves the first ball of this match. This is a truly historic moment.

Now Djokovic

The first time he competed in the Olympics was in 2008. Alcaraz was five years old at the time...

He gets a huge reception - he’ll prefer that to Wimbledon.

Alcaraz out first

He receives a warm welcome for the crowd in Roland-Garros today.

Here they come

The youngest versus the oldest at these Olympics.

The best two tennis players in the world are about to take the court.

Eras are ending all over the place. Is someone cutting onions?

As Nadal comes close to hanging up his racket, and Federer is already a distant memory, father time has finally come for Britain’s darling.

Competing in the doubles after a defiant display at Wimbledon earlier this summer, Andy Murray teamed up with Dan Evans in an effort to do the impossible and compete for one last medal.

They managed to conjure up not one but two great escapes showing off that relentless desire to win at all costs.

First it was Japan and then Belgium in a super tie-break comeback which was something out of a child’s imagination.

As they don’t play deciding sets in the Olympics it came down to a first-to-ten but win-by-two scenario it was all the more intense. But when Evans smashed it straight into the ground to win the game the euphoria was overwhelming.

They celebrated like they had won it all. And to us, they had.

The road had to end somewhere and sadly it was the two Americans, Fritz and Paul, who stood in the way.

They were outmatched and ultimately overcome, but it was a tournament to remember and a sensational way to wrap up a legendary career.

The gladiators are out warming up

Djokovic is in a red shirt with white shorts whilst Alcaraz dons yellow shorts and a red top.

Both look loose and calm at this stage.

The young fire and the old flame

It’s easy to make comparisons between the two. It sometimes seems Alcaraz is following Nadal’s script.

Both young Spanish stars burst onto the scene and audaciously started winning right away. They both made taking down legends their wheelhouse speciality.

If we are witnessing the reemergence of a Nadal-esque talent we could well be in for a long road of dominance and titles. I’ve already seen enough to think he could surpass him – a tall order but one that Alcaraz is fully capable of fulfilling

But instead of standing one up against the other, these Olympics gave us the gift of seeing them compete together for their country.

And it was glorious. They beat Argentinian duo Molteni and Gonzalez in two close sets before taking on and defeating the Dutch pair Griekspoor and Koolhof in the super tie-break.

As all good things do, it came to an end in the quarter-finals when the Americans, Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek, asserted their superiority in spite of the 15,000 disappointed fans who were staunchly behind the Spanish team.

I think that will be Nadal’s legacy. A player nobody ever wanted to see lose because to see him play for just one more point was worth it. Alcaraz will no doubt carry the mantle and adhere to his predecessor’s example.

Roaring legends - Speed

Lessons from his idol - Getty/Eurasia Sport

Did you know...

...this is Djokovic’s first Olympic finals!

The Serb has lost his last three semi-finals at the Olympics, only winning bronze once. Can he finally get that gold medal he has so relentlessly coveted.

A last hurrah?

This was one of tennis’s longest and most spectacular rivalries which has never failed to entertain. Two true legends who always knew how to perform and played tennis the right way.

60 contests, Djokovic leading 31-29, there really isn’t much separating them. Nadal was always the king of the clay but Djokovic ruled the grass – and for a while pretty much everything else.

Whilst there was certainly the usual hype building up for their match, it did feel bittersweet as Nadal looks to be at the back end of his career, no longer the imperious savant we were accustomed to.

The Spaniard had lost just four times in these hallowed grounds demonstrating just how at home he is here.

Nevertheless, Djokovic is not one for long drawn-own goodbyes. He dismantled Nadal 6-1, 6-4, refusing to play with his food. He is on a mission and isn’t interested in any niceties.

Nadal was valiant, but admitted he doesn’t have the legs of his youth.

“Playing against Novak without creating damage to him, without having the legs of 20 years ago, is almost impossible now,” he lamented afterwards.

Djokovic had accepted the possibility that this was the so-called ‘last dance’ between the pair. But Nadal was more defensive when that suggestion was put to him a few days ago. “Who says it’s the last dance?” he said, with a quizzical raised eyebrow, sending the tennis rumour mill whirring.

The finals master

Carlos Alcaraz has won all four major finals he has taken part in, including Wimbledon in 2022, and 2024, the US Open in 2022, and the French Open this year.

Earlier this summer he faced Djokovic in the Wimbledon finals, winning in straight sets and displaying a level of dominance over the Serb we have never seen before.

Novak underwent surgery on a torn meniscus just five weeks before the tournament and yet still steamrolled his way through the tournament to reach the finals.

And yet, he was totally outclassed. Alcaraz beamed 42 clean winners to Djokovic’s 26 and was manipulating him across the court. He was superior in every department and gave up nothing.

“He played every single shot better than I did,” acknowledged Djokovic after his 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 defeat. “He just was better than me in every aspect of the game: in movement, in the way he was striking the ball beautifully, serving great, everything.”

Asked about the aftermath of his knee surgery, Djokovic said “That probably had an effect, particularly in the opening rounds. As the tournament progressed, I felt better and better. But yeah, today I was half a step behind him.”

Novak will need to play at a much higher level if he is to stand a chance in this one.

If you missed it...

In the first of three contests scheduled to be played on Court Phillipe-Chatrier it was the Women’s Doubles bronze medal match. The Spanish duo Busca and Sorribes Tormo won 6-2, 6-2, against Czech players Muchova and Noskova in a fairly one-sided affair.

The Spaniards hit 18 winners and lulled the Czechs into 26 unforced errors with a classy performance. They were impeccable at the net, displaying inhumane reactions and clinical placement.

“We are speechless,” said Christina Busca. “We are crying. This is a dream that has just come true. There are so many people I would like to thank. I am just speechless.

“After the semi-final I was sure that we would play for the bronze medal and win it.”

Sara Sorribes said, “It’s really incredible what we’ve achieved to get a bronze medal – it’s crazy.

“After the match we lost I knew we were going to make it.”

Djokovic vs Alcaraz: Tennis heaven

This is the dream. First seed up against second seed. The two best tennis players in the world. An established legend who refuses to age versus a young champion hungry for more. A rematch of the Wimbledon finals. Are you not entertained?

Djokovic comes into this match having dominated all would-be contenders, including beating Alcaraz’s doubles teammate and fading legend Rafael Nadal.

He began the tournament against Matthew Ebden, dispatching the Australian in straight sets and only dropping a single game. Ebden won gold in the men’s doubles yesterday in a tie-break which ended 10-8.

In the second round, he took on Nadal, again winning in two sets. Djokovic-Nadal at Roland Garros has been one of the great fixtures of modern sport. They’ve faced each other 60 times, with Djokovic now leading Nadal 31-29. The Spanish stalwart is in the twilight of his career and Djokovic was able to make easy work of this one. Sadly, it’s likely to be the last.

After beating the German Dominik Koepfer and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas respectively, he faced Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals.

Speaking after his victory, the one-time Olympic medalist said, “It was such a tense match, there were a lot of emotions, so much expectations and stress particularly as a win meant I would secure a medal for my country and it’s my first Olympic final. I’m thrilled.

“I was very nervous before the match because I lost three out of four of my semi-finals in the Olympic Games, so I really wanted to get over this hurdle.

“I lost quite comfortably to Carlos [Alcaraz] at Wimbledon but this is a different surface and I’m playing better and moving better than I was at Wimbledon, and in a way I have nothing to lose as I already have a medal, so I’m going to go for it.”

He faces the stiffest of challenges in his first Olympic finals in Carlos Alcaraz who already holds the past two Wimbledon finals over his head.

Alcaraz has dominated on his way to the finals, juggling playing doubles with Nadal at the same time. He comes into this one the favourite although the last time they faced off at Roland Garros Djokovic came out victorious.

This is what it means - Getty/Tnani Bradreddine