DJ Moore explains what Bears players are looking for in new head coach

The Chicago Bears' 2024 season is nearly over, which means all the attention will focus on the franchise's search for their next head coach. After Matt Eberflus was fired following a Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions halfway through his third season, Thomas Brown received a second promotion, being named the interim head coach.

After the firing of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron earlier in the year, Brown, who started off as the passing game coordinator to begin the year, was named the team's offensive coordinator, and then interim head coach. But it's highly unlikely he gets a long-term look.

On Monday, wide receiver DJ Moore was asked about the Bears' upcoming coaching search and made it clear that the entire team is on the same page for what they're looking for -- a head coach with a solid game plan who is going to cut it loose every week.

"We're all on the same page as far as getting somebody in here who's going to lead this team in the right direction, have a solid game plan week in and week out and is just going to let it loose no matter what," Moore said on 670 the Score.

Prior to Sunday's game against the Lions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is intrigued by the Bears coaching vacancy. Johnson thrived in blowout victory over Chicago, highlighted by a fake stumble play from Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who gathered himself to find tight end Sam LaPorta for a 21-yard touchdown pass that not only sealed the victory, but embarrassed the Bears defense.

Any conversation being had about the Bears coaching vacancy, especially on the media front, has emphatically discussed the need for an offensive coach. The pairing of an offensive coach to work with quarterback Caleb Williams and continue his growth and development, will be crucial to any sort of success next season and the foreseeable future.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: DJ Moore explains what Bears players are looking for in new head coach