DJ McKinney, Hunter Watson power Sam Houston to 4th straight win, 41-21 over UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — DJ McKinney ran for 138 yards with two touchdowns, Hunter Watson threw for two scores and Sam Houston defeated UTEP 41-21 on Thursday night for its fourth consecutive victory.

Sam Houston drove 62 yards, 90 yards and 68 yards for third-quarter touchdowns that made it 38-7. The first two drives were capped by Watson touchdown passes that gave the Bearkats a 31-7 lead. Watson connected with Qua'Vez Humphreys for 33 yds for a TD on the first drive and hit Michael Phoenix II for 34 yds to cap the second. McKinney bolted 59 yards for the third score of the quarter.

Sam Houston had 206 yards of total offense in the third quarter.

The Miners picked up their first offensive touchdown late in the third when Cade McConnell hit Marcus Vinson with a 52-yard pass that made it 38-14. Ezell Jolly had a short touchdown run that made it 38-21 before Sam Houston added a late field goal.

Watson completed 19 of 29 passes for 224 yards. He did not play in the fourth quarter. Led by McKinney, the Bearkats (5-1, 2-0 Conference USA) had 295 rushing yards and 517 total yards.

McConnell was 15-of-28 passing for 204 yards for the Miners (0-5, 0-2).

The Bearkats dominated the first half, outgaining the Miners 263-70 in total yards but led only 17-7 at halftime.

The Associated Press