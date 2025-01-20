Divisional Round fifth quarter: Josh Allen wins MVP bowl + Chiefs’ referee controversy | Football 301

Championship matchups are set and Nate Tice and Charles McDonald are here to break down the Divisional Round, starting with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills getting the best of the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews committed some pivotal turnovers to send the Bills to the AFC Championship vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Later on, the guys discuss Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles defense taking care of defense vs. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. They also question how far Jalen Hurts can take Philly’s passing game with receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith not getting the ball as much as expected. Next the Eagles will face their NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders, who pulled off the stunning upset of the Detroit Lions behind the spectacular play of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Nate and Charles lament the mistakes made by the Lions, including Jared Goff’s four turnovers.

Finally, they break down the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Houston Texans and discuss the ongoing discourse about the way Patrick Mahomes is treated by the referees.

(1:34) Bills 27 def. Ravens 25

(13:38) Eagles 28 def. Rams 22

(28:43) Commanders 45 def. Lions 31

(41:19) Chiefs 23 def. Texans 14

Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes celebrate wins in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes; Travis Heying)

