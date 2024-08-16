Dirt-racing legend Scott Bloomquist dies Friday in plane crash in Tennessee

Famed dirt-track racing legend Scott Bloomquist died Friday in a single-plane crash near the city of Mooresburg in Hawkins County, Tennessee. He was 60.

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said a small plane crashed Friday morning into a barn near the Bloomquist family farm and the Scott Bloomquist Racing team shop in Mooresburg. The lone person on board was Bloomquist, according to the sheriff's office. The FAA investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The World of Outlaws Late Models series released a statement on Bloomquist's death, saying the "legendary" driver's "passion for the sport and innovative mind will be deeply missed by all."

RIP Scott Bloomquist 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0lP9XAAz4y — World of Outlaws Late Models (@WoOLateModels) August 16, 2024

The county's rescue squad first reported news of a crash via Facebook at 7:47 a.m. Friday.

Bloomquist was known as one of the premier dirt super late model drivers from the late 1980s through the 2010s, winning 33 World of Outlaws Late Model races and 94 Lucas Oil Late Model races among a long list of accomplishments on dirt. He last won the Lucas Oil Late Model series season title in 2016.

Tributes have been posted across social media throughout Friday morning by Bloomquist's friends and competitors.

"Scott Bloomquist was one of a kind, and he’s probably the smartest guy I’ve ever been around when it comes to dirt racing. What he could do behind the wheel of a racecar was matched by the ingenuity he put into building his racecars. He was a force on the track and off, with a personality as big as his list of accomplishments. He made dirt racing better with a presence that will be greatly missed," former NASCAR champion Tony Stewart wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Scott Bloomquist was one of a kind, and he’s probably the smartest guy I’ve ever been around when it comes to dirt racing. What he could do behind the wheel of a racecar was matched by the ingenuity he put into building his racecars. He was a force on the track and off, with a… pic.twitter.com/97MLFLCksI — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) August 16, 2024

More Bloomquist tributes from the motor racing world

RIP Scott Bloomquist 😔 — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) August 16, 2024

Don't ever take anything for granted. It all can be gone so fast. It’s a sad day in the racing community. Scott Bloomquist was an icon. He did what he wanted, said what he wanted, and won races. I'll forever cherish this moment with Mr. Black Sunshine. Rest easy, Outlaw. ☠️🌑🌞 pic.twitter.com/NwIs2yIB6C — RICO (@Rico_Abreu) August 16, 2024

“Coffee with Kenny”



It’s a very sad day.

Scott Bloomquist has been killed in a plane crash. pic.twitter.com/WBVxciLvig — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) August 16, 2024

Sad to hear of the passing of Scott Bloomquist. The stories are endless! You simply couldn’t fit his life into just one movie, It’ll take a series! RIP #blacksunshine #noweaklinks #18 ☯️ pic.twitter.com/XcFgAP83gz — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) August 16, 2024

Rest in peace Scott Bloomquist...you live on in our record books, memories and the hearts of all that saw you race at The Action Track. There may be others that write history here but there was only one Scott Bloomquist and he was amazing to watch and be around.. pic.twitter.com/3tfYW7Jjji — Lernerville Speedway (@Lernerville) August 16, 2024

I hated to hear that Scott Bloomquist - @Bloomquist_0 - lost his life this morning. It's guys like him that helped to build the sport and the @WoOLateModels Series into what they've become today. Keeping his family, friends and fans in our prayers. RIP, Scott - DS https://t.co/DIbNgLEdwY — Donny Schatz (@DonnySchatz) August 16, 2024

