Dire Man Utd situation could prompt Amorim to go back on his promise to Sporting CP

Dire Man Utd situation could prompt Amorim to go back on his promise to Sporting CP

While Manchester United continue to plummet towards to bottom of the Premier League table, Ruben Amorim could decide to backtrack on his word to Sporting CP.

The Lisbon-based club agreed to release the manager who restored their glory and placed them on top of Portuguese football once more, allowing him to join the Red Devils in the middle of the season. However, the 39-year-old is enduring a horrendous start to life at Old Trafford, with the stats suggesting it could be the worst start of a managerial stint at the club since 1932.

At the moment, the team appears to be lacking in every department, with a large part of the squad deemed ill-suited to the manager’s 3-4-2-1 tactical system.

But while many believe the Premier League giants don’t have much left in the coffers to embark on a signing spree this January, Amorim revealed that the club will attempt to act, saying: “We will try to do something. I will keep the plan to myself.”

According to the Sun, the Portuguese tactician could be considering signing his old Sporting CP pupil Viktor Gyokeres.

Amorim would love to reunite with Gyokeres at Man United

(Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

As the source explains, Amorim had promised his former employers he wouldn’t return to raid them upon his departure, at least not in the middle of the campaign, thus delaying all possible recruitments to the summer.

But after admitting that the Red Devils are now facing the threat of a shocking relegation, Amorim might feel he must adopt a cut-throat approach and take all means necessary to salvage the fallen giants.

Moreover, the newspaper believes Sporting might not necessarily object to the idea, as the Swedish goal-machine currently has a release clause worth £83 million, but will drop to £63 million by the end of the season, making a January sale more profitable.

In the meantime, United countinue to be linked with an alternative track that leads to Napoli’s Victor Osimhem, currently on loan at Galatasaray.