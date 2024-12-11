Dion Dublin believes Pep Guardiola is fireproof despite Man City slump

Former England international Dion Dublin says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola remains fireproof even if his side’s slump continues.

City’s season has fallen in on its self in recent weeks, winning just one of their last nine games, which included a sequence of five successive defeats.

They look to be out of the Premier League title race already while also being far from certain to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League ahead of Wednesday’s tie at Juventus.

That run of form is unprecedented under Guardiola, who has said that he will not work in club management again after City.

But Dublin does not expect him to be putting his feet up any time soon.

“That is never going to happen, they are not going to get rid of him, I think he has got a bit in the bank to be honest,” Dublin told the PA news agency.

“Pep will leave the club when he wants to leave the club. Even if they lose another five or six games, it still wouldn’t change anything, in my opinion.

“They will turn it around, I don’t know when they are going to do it, but they are too good, he’s too good and they have too good players. We shouldn’t look into it too deeply.

Dion Dublin is involved in Chase’s coaching programme (Chase handout/PA)

“Everybody is surprised by City and their slump. I don’t think it’s going to continue, they will go on a run of winning games at some point, they are too good to continue in this state.”

