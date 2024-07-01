Dina Asher-Smith keen to ‘create history’ at Paris Olympics

Dina Asher-Smith believes she is finding speed at the right time as she bids to “create history” at the this summer’s Olympics.

The British record-holder secured her place in the Team GB squad heading to Paris as she powered to victory in the women’s 200 metres at the Microplus UK Athletics Championships in Manchester on Sunday.

Her success in a championship record time of 22.18 seconds in cold and wet conditions further underlined her return to form after her 100m European Championship gold earlier in June.

Asher-Smith triumphed in a championship record time in Manchester (David Davies/PA)

Now the target is to claim the biggest prize of all and become the first British woman to claim Olympic sprint gold in either the 100m or 200m.

The 28-year-old said: “I’m so happy with my performance.

“Obviously we’re in the north. It’s cold, it’s wet, it’s windy – much to be expected from Manchester.

“I was honestly just hoping for a healthy race and to qualify for the Olympic Games, but to come through in a season’s best when I know that I can run faster when it’s a little bit warmer – it bodes really well. Championship record, stadium record – it feels really good.

“I want to be so successful, I want to do myself proud and I want to create history.

“I’m running great. I’m happy that as we’re coming into the crunch time in the season everything’s coming together. I’m on track.

“It’s not my first rodeo and I’m very excited going into my third Olympic Games in a really good place.”

Asher-Smith failed to perform at the World Championships last year (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asher-Smith cut a miserable figure at last year’s World Championships in Budapest, where she finished eighth in the 100m final and seventh in the 200m.

After that she decided to switch from her long-time coach John Blackie to try a different approach with Texas-based Edrick Floreal and the change seems to be paying off.

She said: “I absolutely adore my previous coach, John. He’s a phenomenal coach, a very intelligent man and we’ve had great success.

“I don’t think anything was wrong or broken but sometimes you need change. If you’re physically in great shape but things aren’t clicking, then you’ve got to look inwards and think of trying a new environment.

“Edrick is an amazing coach, an amazing technician. I’m having a lot of fun, just learning new things and trying new things.

“I’ve just found when I’m smiling and just having a great day, I run really fast. I definitely do believe in what I can do.”