Digging in with J.P. Arencibia Episode 13: Ricky Romero and John Gibbons' future

On the 13th episode of “Digging in with J.P. Arencibia,” former Blue Jays all-star Ricky Romero drops by to discuss what he’s been up to since leaving MLB and reminisce about his time in Toronto.

Also on the episode: J.P and Nick dive into the reports about John Gibbons and his future with the Blue Jays, while J.P. gives an inside look at what makes the long-time skipper such a good manager.

John Gibbons’ future with the Blue Jays remains unclear. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The two also debate whether MLB should ban the shift and look back on the impact Brett Lawrie made when he joined the team in August 2011.

You can listen to the whole podcast on iTunes here. If you’re not using an Apple device click here.

