Diego Pacheco vs. Steven Nelson live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time, live stream

darshan desai
Boxing - Diego Pacheco v Jack Cullen - WBO International Super Middleweight Title - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Britain - March 11, 2023 Diego Pacheco celebrates his win against Jack Cullen Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Diego Pacheco fights Steven Nelson on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes)

Uncrowned has Diego Pacheco vs. Steven Nelson live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time, live stream and more for the Pacheco vs. Nelson fight card on Saturday night at the Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacheco, the WBO's No. 1 rated contender at super middleweight, faces undefeated Terence Crawford protégé Nelson.

At just 23 years old, Pacheco (22-0, 18 KOs) is closing in on a shot at boxing's biggest star, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. But first he must get past the biggest test of his career, the undefeated Nelson (20-0, 16 KOs). For the 36-year-old Nelson, this is a must-win opportunity and may be his only chance at securing a world title shot.

Elsewhere on the card, Andy Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs), the Cuban Olympic gold medalist, battles Mexico's vastly more experienced Omar Salcido (20-1, 14 KOs), and rising prospect Ernesto "Tito" Mercado (16-0, 15 KOs) makes his debut for Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing against the veteran Jose Pedraza (29-6-1, 14 KOs).

The Pacheco vs. Nelson prelims feature two more of the brightest young prospects in boxing, as Indian Olympian Nishant Dev makes his professional debut, and Zaquin Moses, the cousin of three-division world champion Shakur Stevenson, has his second pro fight.

The Pacheco vs. Nelson preliminary card begins at 6:15 p.m. ET and can be watched on Uncrowned below. The main card is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and airs on DAZN. The main event ring walks are expected to begin at around 10:30 p.m. ET.

Follow all of the action with Uncrowned's live results and play-by-play of the main card below.

Super middleweight: Diego Pacheco vs. Steven Nelson

Lightweight: Andy Cruz vs. Omar Salcido

Super lightweight: Ernesto "Tito" Mercado vs. Jose Pedraza

Super lightweight: Leonardo Rubalcava vs. Israel Mercado

Super welterweight: Nishant Dev vs. Alton Wiggins

Lightweight: Harley Mederos vs. Arturo de Isla

Lightweight: Zaquin Moses vs. Mario Garcia

  • Darshan Desai

    While you wait, recap from ealier today:

    Pacheco vs. Nelson is part two of a Matchroom Boxing/DAZN double header tonight. Part one took place this afternoon in Nottingham.

    In the main event, Dalton Smith, the WBC's No. 2-ranked contender at super lightweight, knocked out Walid Ouizza in the opening round to capture the European title.

    In the co-feature, Ellie Scotney retained her IBF and WBO unified super bantamweight championship with a wide decision win over Mea Motu. (Scores: 99-91 X3)

    Elsewhere on the show, Conah Walker produced a dramatic 11th-round stoppage of Harry Scarff after losing every round in the fight to win the British welterweight title.

  • Darshan Desai

    3 fight prelims coming up from 6:15 p.m. ET. Watch via Uncrowned by scrolling up on this page

    • Lightweight: Zaquin Moses vs. Mario Garcia

    • Lightweight: Harley Mederos vs. Arturo de Isla

    • Super welterweight: Nishant Dev vs. Alton Wiggins

  • Darshan Desai

    Welcome to fight day!

    Welcome to Uncrowned's coverage of Diego Pacheco vs. Steven Nelson, which goes down today (Saturday, January 25th) at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Nevada, USA.

    Follow along all evening for live updates. Pacheco vs. Nelson kicks off at 5:45 p.m. ET with a six-fight undercard on DAZN.