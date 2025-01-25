Diego Pacheco fights Steven Nelson on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes)

Uncrowned has Diego Pacheco vs. Steven Nelson live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time, live stream and more for the Pacheco vs. Nelson fight card on Saturday night at the Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacheco, the WBO's No. 1 rated contender at super middleweight, faces undefeated Terence Crawford protégé Nelson.

At just 23 years old, Pacheco (22-0, 18 KOs) is closing in on a shot at boxing's biggest star, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. But first he must get past the biggest test of his career, the undefeated Nelson (20-0, 16 KOs). For the 36-year-old Nelson, this is a must-win opportunity and may be his only chance at securing a world title shot.

Elsewhere on the card, Andy Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs), the Cuban Olympic gold medalist, battles Mexico's vastly more experienced Omar Salcido (20-1, 14 KOs), and rising prospect Ernesto "Tito" Mercado (16-0, 15 KOs) makes his debut for Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing against the veteran Jose Pedraza (29-6-1, 14 KOs).

The Pacheco vs. Nelson prelims feature two more of the brightest young prospects in boxing, as Indian Olympian Nishant Dev makes his professional debut, and Zaquin Moses, the cousin of three-division world champion Shakur Stevenson, has his second pro fight.

The Pacheco vs. Nelson preliminary card begins at 6:15 p.m. ET and can be watched on Uncrowned below. The main card is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and airs on DAZN. The main event ring walks are expected to begin at around 10:30 p.m. ET.

Follow all of the action with Uncrowned's live results and play-by-play of the main card below.

Main Card (8 p.m. ET, DAZN)

Super middleweight: Diego Pacheco vs. Steven Nelson

Lightweight: Andy Cruz vs. Omar Salcido

Super lightweight: Ernesto "Tito" Mercado vs. Jose Pedraza

Super lightweight: Leonardo Rubalcava vs. Israel Mercado

Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET, Uncrowned)

Super welterweight: Nishant Dev vs. Alton Wiggins

Lightweight: Harley Mederos vs. Arturo de Isla

Lightweight: Zaquin Moses vs. Mario Garcia