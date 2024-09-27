Diego Lopes says he's UFC 308 backup fighter for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

Diego Lopes

A top featherweight contender says he's been picked by the promotion to serve as a backup fighter for an upcoming pay-per-view.

Diego Lopes announced Friday on Instagram that he'll serve as the Oct. 26 backup fighter for the UFC 308 title fight between champion Ilia Topuria and challenger Max Holloway. The event takes place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

"Officially back up for the fight on October 26th," Lopes wrote in a collaboration post with his management Iridium Sports Agency. "See you in Abu Dhabi "

Lopes (26-6 MMA, 5-1 UFC) has emerged as a budding star for the UFC less than 17 months into his promotional tenure. A short-notice debut loss to Movsar Evloev immediately gained Lopes a ton of fans for putting forth a competitive outing against one of the division's best fighters. Since then, he's defeated Gavin Tucker, Pat Sabatini, Sodiq Yusuff, Dan Ige, and most recently Brian Ortega, in succession to clinch a backup fighter role.

Topuria (15-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) aims to defend the title for the first time since winning it vs. Alexander Volkanovski. Meanwhile, Holloway (26-7 MMA, 22-7 UFC) bids to hold gold once again after a three-fight winning streak that includes Arnold Allen, Chan Sung Jung, and Justin Gaethje.

Full UFC 308 fight card lineup

Champion Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway – for featherweight title

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

Dan Ige vs. Lerone Murphy

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Geoff Neal

Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira

Brunno Ferreira vs. Abus Magomedov

Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Justin Tafa

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Daniel Santos

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 308.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Diego Lopes says he's UFC 308 backup fighter for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway