'I didn't expect it': Gabriel stunned by Declan Rice impact at Arsenal after £105m arrival

Gabriel has spoken of his surprise at Declan Rice's impact at Arsenal as the club prepares for the final day of another successful season.

Rice moved from east London to north as the Gunners parted with £105million to sign the former West Ham captain, who has transformed their midfield and be key to another title bid.

Gabriel knew of Rice's talents but the defender says his expectations were blown away.

“I didn’t expect it to be honest," Gabriel told the club's official website. “I had watched Declan before and knew he was a top player. He’s been having a big impact on the team here and really helping us out so we’re happy to have him.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"He has so much quality and can play in two or three different positions so of course we’re thrilled to have him in the team."

Manchester City look set to wrap up their fourth consecutive title on Sunday, a feat no Premier League team has managed previously, but Arsenal still have hope heading into the final day.

Arsenal must beat Everton and hope City drop points at Rice's former club West Ham to stand any chance of ending their 20-year wait for a title.

“There is still belief,” he said. “We are ready for the last game. We’ve prepared really well this week and we’re ready to go to the last game and win and see what happens. In football, anything can happen.

“Everything is normal and we prepare like we do for every game. What we’ve done this year and all the support for us, we’re very happy.”