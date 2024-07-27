‘We didn’t see a serious project…’ Artem Dovbyk’s agent as Atlético Madrid move falls through

A dramatic turn of events has taken place in the transfer saga of Girona’s Ukrainian star Artem Dovbyk, as a seemingly complete move to Atlético Madrid fell through at the final hurdle.

We are now beginning to see more information pertaining to the nature of the negotiations, as well as some hints as to why the move didn’t materialize.

As per Marca, Dovbyk’s agent has downplayed the viability of Atlético as a destination, stating that “Atlético is a great club, but we didn’t see a serious project for Artem here and their offer in financial terms is significantly lower than the offers of other clubs interested in the league’s top scorer.”

From this, we can gather that the 27-year-old and his representatives have a range of offers at their disposal and that the offer from the Madrid side simply didn’t make the cut.

Another club heavily rumoured to be chasing the striker’s signature is AS Roma, who are looking to return to the peak of their powers next season.

Over the next few weeks, it will be interesting to see which sporting project Dovbyk and his representatives decide on, or whether he will eventually change his mind and settle down for another season at Girona.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie