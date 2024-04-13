Did you see the TikTok of an influencer serenading Biden? That's OK, it's for Gen Z only.

Politicians and pop culture go hand-in-hand. There are moments that become just as widely known as the candidates themselves, whether they mean to or not.

There’s Bill Clinton on late night television playing the saxophone. There’s Tina Fey’s 2008 impersonation of vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin, and the infamous “I can see Russia” interview. There are the Trump years, and political comedians like Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah who helped us make sense of the absurdity.

And now there is TikTok, the short-form video app heavily populated by Gen Z. As the first full generation of digital natives, our comedic tastes have been shaped by social media. It’s probably why there’s a video of someone ambushing President Joe Biden with an a capella rendition of a Lana Del Rey song going viral.

“Red, white, blue is in the sky, summer’s in the air and baby, heaven’s in your eyes,” croons Harry Daniels, the 20-year-old TikTok star known for surprising celebrities with music-less, slightly pitchy renditions of their songs. It’s cringe, but that’s the point – and the viewers respond to it.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

For Gen Z, this is a TikTok presidential election. The rest of you are free to keep living your social media lives somewhere else. I hear Facebook is still around.

TikTok is where Gen Z is talking about the election

The 19-second TikTok, which has 16 million views and 3.6 million likes as of its posting three days ago, surpassed the number of likes on every single Biden-Harris HQ TikTok combined.

It’s a moment in time that will probably remind more young people about the election than the rest of us care to admit.

“Absurd” is the way I’d describe the election conversation on TikTok. “Immature” may be a less kind descriptor. There are news outlets and media personalities providing content on the 2024 presidential race, but the jokes are what get people’s attention.

Story continues

President Joe Biden smiles during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (out of frame) in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, April 10, 2024.

There’s Biden’s own TikTok, which spends more time trying to meme the presidency than posting a campaign platform. There are livestreams of Trump versus Biden “battles,” where two users will compete to win likes, comments and “gifts” for their candidate of choice. And then there’s Daniels, holding Biden’s hand and singing a Del Rey hit from 2012 because it’s his brand.

It’s good for us to laugh with Biden, maybe even at him. We spent the last decade laughing at Trump’s every move because it was the only way to survive his presidency. We still exist in that space as a nation, where eyes and laughs can be good for furthering a campaign.

Biden's legacy will be student loan forgiveness. Everyone from Gen X to Gen Z should be happy.

TikTok can be a way for young people to criticize politicians, too. For all the videos the Biden campaign puts out, there are videos criticizing him. In the same vein, there are MAGA accounts on the site, while others choose to criticize Trump. That's the beauty of social media: anyone can share their opinion on what's happening in our country, whether they are praising or criticizing it.

Gen Z keeps doing its own thing

It's no coincidence that all of this conversation is happening on TikTok, an app that both Biden and Trump have been critical of in the past. More than 60% of TikTok is comprised of Gen Z users. It's the reason Biden's campaign is pushing him to have a TikTok presence in the first place.

Young voters want a ceasefire: Gen Z wants no part of Biden's unceasing support of Israel as civilian deaths in Gaza mount

There's still a chance that TikTok gets banned because of its ties to China. The bill that rushed through a House vote is now in the Senate, where Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is trying to get his colleagues to pick up the issue. Biden has said he would sign it if passed, which won't fare well with his youngest constituents.

The Daniels video likely won't have a larger impact on the campaign, but it does capture a moment in time that no one would have anticipated 30 years ago, and it's one that Gen Z constituents will remember when they think about the 2024 election. It's weird to see that play out without adults in the room.

Biden's smiling and handholding while he is sung at may prove to be the new kissing babies on the campaign trail. We just have to see if it changes his image with Gen Z.

Follow USA TODAY elections columnist Sara Pequeño on X, formerly Twitter, @sara__pequeno and Facebook facebook.com/PequenoWrites

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: TikToker sang Lana Del Rey to Biden. That's how our election is going