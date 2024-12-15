Did playing at Boise State cost Jeanty the Heisman? and Army-Navy should matter, but it doesn’t | College Football Power Hour
After a spectacular season on both sides of the ball for Colorado, Travis Hunter received the Heisman Trophy. However, many people feel that runner-up, Ashton Jeanty of Boise State was snubbed. Could Jeanty have won the trophy if he played at a P4 school instead of for the Broncos? Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to Travis’ win and debate if Jeanty was in fact a snub or not.
The trio also break down the biggest game of the weekend, Army-Navy, and make a case for why this matchup should count in conference play.
(0:10) Travis Hunter wins 2024 Heisman Trophy
(1:28) Was Ashton Jeanty snubbed?
(11:54) Hunter’s wins validates Coach Prime’s philosophy
(16:47) Will we see fewer QBs win the Heisman in the future?
(25:40) Army-Navy game recap
