Did playing at Boise State cost Jeanty the Heisman? and Army-Navy should matter, but it doesn’t | College Football Power Hour

After a spectacular season on both sides of the ball for Colorado, Travis Hunter received the Heisman Trophy. However, many people feel that runner-up, Ashton Jeanty of Boise State was snubbed. Could Jeanty have won the trophy if he played at a P4 school instead of for the Broncos? Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to Travis’ win and debate if Jeanty was in fact a snub or not.

The trio also break down the biggest game of the weekend, Army-Navy, and make a case for why this matchup should count in conference play.

(0:10) Travis Hunter wins 2024 Heisman Trophy

(1:28) Was Ashton Jeanty snubbed?

(11:54) Hunter’s wins validates Coach Prime’s philosophy

(16:47) Will we see fewer QBs win the Heisman in the future?

(25:40) Army-Navy game recap

Ashton Jeanty #2 of the Boise State Broncos looks on after their win over the San Jose State Spartans on November 16, 2024. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Power Hour and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts