Did Noah Lyles win today? Here's how Lyles finished in 200-meter Round 1, highlights

100-meter gold medalist Noah Lyles is gearing up for his second finals of these 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, that race didn't happen on Monday. Rather, it was merely a qualifying round for Lyles' next race: the 200-meter dash. Lyles is a massive favorite to win gold in the event, having won 17 straight major international events dating back to the Prefontaine Classic in August 2021.

Lyles won his heat, comfortably qualifying for the semifinals on Wednesday.

Here's how his race played out:

Full 200-meter dash race

Lyles finished his Heat 6 race with relative ease, finishing with a time of 20.19 seconds after pulling up toward the end of the race. With his win, he advances immediately to the semifinals on Wednesday, skipping Tuesday's repechage round.

Olympic champion Noah Lyles gets right back to work with an easy win in 200m heats. 😲 #ParisOlympics



📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/S3uA48gWGJ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2024

Below are the results of Lyles' heat. For full Round 1 results from each of the six heats, click here.

Noah Lyles (USA): 20.19 Andre De Grasse (Canada): 20.30 Towa Uzawa (Japan): 20.33 Bryan Levell (Jamaica): 20.47 Akwasi Afrifah Blessing (Israel): 20.78 Yang Chun-Han (Chinese Taipei): 20.83 William Reais (Switzerland): 20.92

What does this mean for Lyles?

With Lyles' win on Monday, he advances straight to the semifinals, and won't need to participate in Tuesday's repechage round.

When does Lyles race next?

Lyles' next race will be on Wednesday, Aug. 7, in one of three semifinal races. The races will take place at 2:02 p.m., 2:10 p.m. and 2:18 p.m. ET, respectively.

