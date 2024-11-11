Did Georgia's Jake Pope really celebrate with Ole Miss fans on field after Bulldogs lost?

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Walter Blanchard (28), defensive back Jake Pope (22), Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) and place kicker Peyton Woodring (91) celebrate after the game of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Huh. This is sure to be a problem for Georgia fans.

The Bulldogs lost badly to Ole Miss on Saturday 28-10, leaving the No. 11 (for now) team in the nation with two losses. Not great.

Ole Miss fans also prematurely stormed the field and eventually tore down the goalposts, and it was in that pandemonium that we see the video below -- it's Georgia safety Jake Pope, jumping up and down with some Rebels fans. Some people wonder if those die-hards are the family or friends of offensive lineman Reece McIntyre.

We have zero context, no word on why he reacted like this, nada. But we're pretty sure Georgia's Kirby Smart will be asked about it at some point, along with why Carson Beck was smiling on the sidelines, although the QB addressed that on Satuday.

oh brother Jake pope lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/MBTiVqRQUa — just micah (@MicahLangston_) November 11, 2024

