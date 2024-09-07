‘I Did Feel Anxious’ – Man Utd’s €50M-Rated Ace Recalls Challenging Moments Awaiting PSG Exit

Following Uruguay’s end of the Copa América, Manuel Ugarte found himself in an odd situation. He wasn’t back training with Paris Saint-Germain; the player was off on the side, waiting to see whether the move to Manchester United would happen.

Ugarte wasn’t on the bench for the Parisians in their first three matches of the Ligue 1 season. A deal would get done between PSG and Manchester United on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Several reports suggest that PSG are set to receive a fixed fee of €50 million for Ugarte’s transfer to Manchester United, an additional €10 million in potential add-ons and a 10 percent sell-on clause.

With a deal done, Ugarte recently spoke about what was transpiring behind the scenes on his end as he was stuck in limbo, waiting for a transfer to happen.

“It was tough and complicated because I tried not to let it make me too anxious, but it wasn’t easy,” Ugarte said following Uruguay’s 0-0 draw against Paraguay (h/t Sport.fr). “Pre-season felt strange since I wasn’t used to being in that situation or playing so little.

“Now that everything’s sorted out, I’m really happy and felt great on the pitch today. The wait was long, and I did feel anxious at times, but this kind of thing happens to every player.”

The 23-year-old penned a contract until 2029, so supporters will soon see what the player brings to the table following the international break when he makes his Manchester United debut.