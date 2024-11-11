What did Dallas QB Cooper Rush say after losing 34-6 to the Philadelphia Eagles?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush sits on the sidelines during the final minutes of their loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at AT&T Stadium.

After the Dallas Cowboys lost 34-6 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, the players met with the media. Here’s what some of the Cowboys had to say, courtesy of the franchise’s media relations team.

QB Cooper Rush

On the offense struggling…

Defense is out there balling against a very good offense, getting turnovers. They did their part. We just left them out there to dry.

On the fumbled snap…

Just gotta catch that. Have to catch it. I just dropped it and that one hurt us for sure.

On the possible recovery…

I thought I had it, then got smoked pretty good. I guess that’s when he took it. I’ve got to fall on it faster and catch the ball and start off stronger. Our defense the whole first half with that mistake and everything else played so well. I was proud about that.

On the missed pass to CeeDee Lamb on 2nd and Goal…

I was throwing to CeeDee. He’s open over there coming across the middle. I didn’t see. I threw and got hit. I didn’t see what happened. I heard it was the sun. I don’t know.

On the quick sub of Trey Lance…

We had some package plays for Trey. A couple of the zone read stuff and power read stuff that he has a lot of history with. So, at that point, it was just the package.

On Trey Lance in the fourth quarter…

Trey was up. We just needed a spark, got to get something going.

On the challenge to get the team going…

Just didn’t play well enough. We ran it well in the first half. We just didn’t capitalize some times down in the red zone. [We had a] couple good, long drives, defense gets a turnover and we don’t capitalize. It can snowball fast when you don’t take care of the ball as well. Like you said, we already spotted them one early in the first quarter and then [another one] going

in the end zone. Turnovers will always kill you and we had a chance with the defense playing well to overcome those coming out of halftime. We just didn’t.

On playing the Houston Texans on Monday night…

You just got to keep playing. The NFL, it’s not stopping for anybody. Next week’s coming, the next team’s coming. Coming in here on Monday night so it’s right back to work. No one’s stopping or slowing down. You just got to keep on going.

On the amount of turnovers this season…

It’s just kind of the Achilles heel right now, turnovers. As long as football has been around those have mattered the most.