How did Cosgrove fare in his Premiership predictions?

[BBC Sport]

Crusaders v Loughgall (Saturday, 15:00 GMT, coverage on Sportsound)

Pre-match thoughts: Declan Caddell's team are going into the game off the back of a last-minute cup win and I think he'll want to push on in the league now. Loughgall will carry some confidence from their win over Dungannon, but Seaview has been a tough venue to get a result at this season.

Prediction: 2-0 (result 3-1)

Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville (Saturday, 15:00 GMT, coverage on Sportsound)

Pre-match thoughts: This one is going to be close. Rodney McAree's team have started the season very well and are always tough to break down at home. Cliftonville are on a bit of a bounce, but always seem to struggle down in Dungannon. There's little to separate the two in this one.

Prediction: 1-1 (result 1-4)

Glenavon v Glentoran (Saturday, 15:00 GMT, coverage on Sportsound)

Pre-match thoughts: Glenavon are tough to break down, especially at home. They've had plenty of clean sheets this season and the longer they can stay in the game the more they'll frustrate Glentoran. Declan Devine will be looking to bounce back after a mixed bag of results recently.

Prediction: 0-1 (result 0-3)

Linfield v Ballymena United (Saturday, 15:00 GMT, coverage on Sportsound)

Pre-match thoughts: I think Ballymena have been struggling at the minute and to play away at Windsor is as tough a challenge as it gets. Linfield will do what they always do at home. David Healy will know they need a big performance, and I think they'll get it.

Prediction: 3-0 (result 2-0)

Portadown v Carrick Rangers (Saturday, 15:00 GMT, coverage on Sportsound)

Pre-match thoughts: This could be a close one at Shamrock Park. Portadown are in good form, coming off the back of some big wins. Carrick on the other hand, are having a hard time at the minute, but with new manager Stephen Baxter in charge, they could pull something out of the bag.

Prediction: 2-1 (result 1-1)

Larne v Coleraine (Sunday, 14:00 GMT, live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website)

Pre-match thoughts: Anytime we play Coleraine, they're tight games either decided by narrow score lines or ended in draws. We needed the win last week and want to come back and get another. We've got a lot of fixtures coming up and we want to push on and get a few points on the board.

Prediction: N/A (We'll let Tomas off with predicting this one!)

Don't forget to join Larne defender Tomas Cosgrove with Michael McNamee on this weekend's Sportsound programme on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport Website from 14:00 GMT on Saturday