Did Bronny James play tonight? Lakers-Raptors box score

Bronny James remains with the Los Angeles Lakers on a long road trip, which included a game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

The Lakers won 131-125 to improve to 4-2. James even got into the game ... very, very briefly.

The rookie was coming off a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers that saw him score the first official points of his NBA career.

James is expected to join the South Bay Lakers in the G League following LA's road trip.

Here's what James did on Friday night:

Bronny James stats tonight vs. Raptors

James got into the game in the final seconds against the Raptors on Friday night but did not record any statistics outside a -2 in the plus-minus column. He played 7 seconds in total, per the NBA. Still, the fans in Toronto who were chanting his name appeared happy to see him on the court.

Lakers guard Bronny James warms up before the game against the Raptors.

Lakers' next game

The Lakers will visit the Detroit Pistons on Monday, Nov. 4. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet LA and Bally Sports Detroit.

