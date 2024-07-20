Diamondbacks try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Cubs

Arizona Diamondbacks (50-48, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (47-52, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (6-5, 3.87 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (2-7, 6.78 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -136, Cubs +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 47-52 overall and 25-22 in home games. The Cubs have a 19-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona has a 50-48 record overall and a 24-24 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have gone 39-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel leads the Cubs with 18 home runs while slugging .387. Nico Hoerner is 17-for-42 with four doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-45 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .282 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Luke Little: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (finger), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery: 15-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press