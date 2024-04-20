Diamondbacks play the Giants after Marte's 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (10-11, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (9-12, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-0, 1.64 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (2-1, 4.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -124, Giants +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants after Ketel Marte had four hits against the Giants on Friday.

San Francisco has a 9-12 record overall and a 4-4 record in home games. Giants hitters are batting a collective .241, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Arizona has a 3-5 record in road games and a 10-11 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 4-9 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has five doubles and four home runs for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Marte has seven doubles and five home runs while hitting .356 for the Diamondbacks. Blaze Alexander is 11-for-33 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by four runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press