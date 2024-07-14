Diamondbacks host the Blue Jays, try to extend home win streak

Toronto Blue Jays (43-52, fifth in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (49-47, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 4.00 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (6-5, 3.33 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -136, Blue Jays +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Arizona has gone 26-23 at home and 49-47 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the majors.

Toronto has a 22-28 record in road games and a 43-52 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 14-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 16 doubles, six triples and five home runs for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 10-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 19 doubles and 13 home runs for the Blue Jays. Spencer Horwitz is 13-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .239 batting average, 5.35 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery: 15-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (calf), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (knee), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

