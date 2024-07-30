Di Marzio: Milan plotting January move for midfielder after Lazio exit – the situation

AC Milan are interested in signing Jacopo Sardo of Lazio but they will not make a move for his during the summer transfer window.

A few weeks ago there were rumours about an offer from Milan to Lazio for Sardo, a central midfielder for Lazio Primavera who last season scored eight goals and provided three assists in 34 matches across all competitions.

It was an offer that the Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito rejected, convinced that he could get the teenager sign his first professional contract with them, but now it has emerged that he is heading abroad.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio (via PianetaMilan), Sardo is heading to sign a pro deal with Saarbrücken, a club that currently play in the 3. Liga in Germany which is the equivalent of Serie C, the level that Milan Futuro will play at.

Lazio will collect just €100 from this operation which is the maximum compensation permitted in these circumstances, but there is a chance that Sardo will not be in Germany for very long.

Di Marzio adds that Milan have not given up on the player. They will continue to follow him and monitor him, with the aim of signing him in the next January transfer market and sending him to Daniele Bonera’s Futuro side.