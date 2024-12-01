DeVonta Smith injury update: Latest on Eagles WR's status for Sunday's game vs. Ravens

The Philadelphia Eagles have been flying high over the last two months, but they've done so while navigating injuries to their wide receivers. Once again, Philly appears to be without a key contributor this Sunday.

DeVonta Smith's status for today has not been determined, and speculation about the wide receiver's hamstring injury has run rampant.

Philadelphia comes into Week 13 with a 9-2 record, behind only the Lions for the top spot in the NFC. They are battling to stay in the race for the No. 1 seed, an important factor in today's decision regarding Smith. Typically, teams err on the side of caution with a hamstring issue, but the Eagles could push it.

The Eagles have experience playing without their top dogs at times this season and may have an injured wing again. Here's the latest on Smith before Sunday's kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium against the Ravens.

SNF ON TV: Who plays on Sunday Night Football tonight? Breaking down Week 13 matchup

DeVonta Smith injury update

The Eagles have not decided on the status yet for their star wide receiver for today's game.

Ian Rapoport delivered discouraging news about Smith's status in the early hours of Sunday morning. Rapoport shared that there is "not a lot of optimism" that Smith will play against the Ravens.

Mike Garafolo added that the team is leaving the door open and that Smith may work out before the game to test his hamstring.

Smith has not been ruled out but appears headed towards his second straight absence.

HOW MANY NFL TEAMS STARTED 9-0? Kansas City Chiefs vs. other 9-0 teams in NFL history: Success rate, season odds

When was DeVonta Smith's injury?

It's unclear when Smith injured his hamstring. He limped off the field following the team's win over the Commanders in Week 11, and he missed last week's matchup against the Rams.

This was DeVonta Smith walking off the field Thursday. He was on the report last week with a hamstring injury. https://t.co/bS7XHuvORn pic.twitter.com/KzNykM6hy9 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 20, 2024

Eagles WR depth chart

Philadelphia's depth at wide receiver has been tested this season. Here's a look at how the wide receiver room breaks down if Smith is sidelined again:

On Saturday, the team elevated Campbell from the practice squad, with Johnny Wilson already ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

DO YOU LIKE FOOTBALL? Then you'll enjoy getting our NFL newsletter delivered to your inbox

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DeVonta Smith injury update: Is Eagles WR playing Sunday vs. Ravens?