DeVonta Smith injury update: Will Eagles WR play in Week 14 vs. Panthers?

Wednesday's injury report brought good news for Philadelphia Eagles fans and fantasy football managers with DeVonta Smith on their roster.

The team listed the "Slim Reaper" as a full participant in practice on Wednesday for the first time since he sustained the injury in Week 11. Given that update and the lack of an injury designation for Sunday, Smith appears set to return to action against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14.

Smith's return will be a welcome one for the Eagles, who may be missing another pass-catcher. Tight end Dallas Goedert is considered week-to-week after he suffered a knee injury during Philadelphia's Week 13 game. He did not practice on Wednesday.

Here's the latest injury update for Smith:

NFL POWER RANKINGS: Bills, Eagles, Lions make compelling case to be No. 1 team in Week 14

DeVonta Smith injury update

Smith missed each of the Eagles' last two games dealing with a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 11.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia listed Smith as a full participant in practice. He also no longer has an injury designation for Sunday. The fourth-year wide receiver was listed as questionable ahead of last week's game but was ultimately ruled out.

Given the news from Wednesday's injury report, Smith should be on track to play in Week 14 against the Panthers barring any major setbacks.

OPINION: Texans coach DeMeco Ryans blaming Trevor Lawrence for late hit is downright dirty

When was DeVonta Smith's injury?

Smith injured his hamstring during the Eagles' "Thursday Night Football" meeting with the Washington Commanders in Week 11. He was unable to practice for all of Week 12 and ultimately missed the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Last week, he returned to practice on a limited basis but eventually was ruled out for Sunday's game. This week's return to full participation at practice bodes well for a possible Smith return against the Panthers.

DeVonta Smith stats

Targets: 56

Receptions: 41

Receiving yards: 516

Yards per reception: 12.6

Receiving touchdowns: 4

NFL WEEK 14 PICKS: Do Lions sweep Packers, clinch playoff berth?

Eagles WR depth chart

With Smith back as a full participant in practice, here's how the Eagles' depth chart looks ahead of Week 14's clash with the Panthers:

A.J. Brown

DeVonta Smith

Jahan Dotson

Johnny Wilson (Questionable)

Ainias Smith

Britain Covey (Questionable)

Philadelphia's wide receiver corps could be back to full strength on Sunday. At the least, the Eagles likely won't be missing any of their starters.

Covey is dealing with a neck injury that kept him out of Wednesday's practice, and Wilson's hamstring injury held him to limited participation. They're both listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DeVonta Smith injury update: When will Eagles WR return?