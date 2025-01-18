Devin Dinkins, Wesley Robinson both score 20 as Manhattan tops Niagara 72-65

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Dinkins and Wesley Robinson both scored 20 to lead Manhattan over Niagara 72-65 on Saturday.

Dinkins added six assists for the Jaspers (8-8, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Robinson hit two 3-pointers. Masiah Gilyard totaled 18 points, 13 rebounds and four steals.

Jahari Williamson led the way for the Purple Eagles (7-11, 2-5) with 17 points. Zion Russell added 11 points and Justice Smith pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press