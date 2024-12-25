Devin Booker out, other All-Stars questionable for NBA's Christmas day slate

At least one All-Star will be sidelined for the NBA's Christmas day showcase.

The Phoenix Suns have ruled out guard Devin Booker for their Christmas nightcap against the Denver Nuggets. Booker will miss a third-straight game with a groin injury suffered on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers.

After initially being listed with a sore groin, Booker was designated with a left groin strain on Tuesday's injury report. Grayson Allen (concussion) and Bol Bol (left knee contusion) will also miss Wednesday's game. The Suns will host the Nuggets two days after a 117-90 loss to Denver on the road.

For the Nuggets, point guard Jamal Murray is listed as questionable with an ankle sprain that sidelined him for Monday's win over the Suns.

There are other notable injury designations around the league for Wednesday's five-game Christmas slate.

Devin Booker will not be playing on Christmas. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

The Lakers have listed LeBron James (left foot injury management), Anthony Davis (left shoulder contusion) and D'Angelo Russell (left thumb sprain) all as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors. James had the same designation on Monday and played in the Lakers' 117-114 loss to the Pistons.

The Celtics have listed Jayson Tatum (illness), Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) and Derrick White (right hamstring tightness) as questionable for their Christmas game against the 76ers. Tatum's illness sidelined him for Monday's 108-104 loss to the Magic. For the 76ers, Joel Embiid is listed as available after missing 19 of Philadelphia's first 27 games for various reasons.

Mavericks All-Star Luka Dončić, meanwhile, is listed as probable with a heel contusion for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves. Dončić returned in Monday's 132-108 win over the Trail Blazers after missing two games with the injury.