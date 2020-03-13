Which NHL clubs will pay their part-time workers during shutdown

The following tracker is not necessarily up-to-the minute accurate, but we will update as soon as we can as organizations publicize their commitments.



The coronavirus pandemic has affected all avenues of life, with workers in several sectors being asked to work from home, practice social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread out of the outbreak.

The NHL suspended its season on Wednesday, following a meeting with the league’s Board of Governors. As players and team personnel prepare for uncharted territory, arena staff, part-time and hourly workers are immensely worried about how it will affect their ability to make a living.

Here’s how the NHL is handling how they’ll pay workers throughout the suspension of the season.

Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli—who also operate the Honda Center—committed to paying all full-time and part-time employees who were scheduled to work three Ducks games, three Big West basketball tournament games, and two concerts during March, which have since been cancelled, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Honda Center had 8 event dates postponed this month: 3 Ducks games, 3 Big West tournament dates, 2 concerts. All full-time and part-time employees scheduled to work those events will be paid, per Ducks owners and Honda Center operators Henry and Susan Samueli. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) March 13, 2020

After the NHL announced the suspension of the season Wednesday, the Ducks released the following statement:

Our statement on the pausing of the 2019-20 NHL season. pic.twitter.com/TGamJJEPqg — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 12, 2020

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula haven’t made a full commitment like the Ducks did.

John Vogl of The Athletic reports that the Sabres will pay freelance broadcast employees, particularly cameramen, technicians and other workers for what would’ve been Friday’s game.

Still waiting to hear from Pegula Sports spokesman.

I have learned freelance broadcast folks - cameramen, technicians, etc. - will be paid by Sabres for tonight's scheduled game, but not for future postponed games. Team is assuming those games will be played eventually. https://t.co/Ce5voy4XY1 — John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) March 13, 2020

The Pegula Family released a statement on Friday afternoon, where they’d expect the games to be rescheduled, hinting that they won’t pay some of their staff beyond Friday night.

Pegula statement about game-night employees affected by postponements:



"As of now, we expect the games to be rescheduled. We are evaluating next steps should the games be cancelled." — John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) March 13, 2020

Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which also owns the AHL’s Rochester Americans, and the NLL’s Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks, released the following statement which includes these provisions for stadium workers:

Enhanced sanitization of concessions areas, including expanded cleaning and disinfecting of touch points in food preparation and service areas.

Enhanced sanitization of high-traffic areas and touchpoints such as elevators and railings frequently throughout arena events.

Installation of several new alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations throughout the arenas.

Employees have been educated on practices to prevent the spread of disease and have been instructed to comply with the CDC guidelines to stay home from work when experiencing any symptoms.

Detroit Red Wings

Ilitch Companies, the company that owns the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, 313 Presents, Fox Theatre, and Little Caesars Arena, created a $1-million fund for part-time staff that would’ve worked games and events prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. The fund will also cover workers who were scheduled to work eight Detroit Pistons home games.

Below is part of the statement Ilitch Companies released Friday:

The Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, 313 Presents, Fox Theatre, and Little Caesars Arena have set up a $1 million fund to cover one month’s wages for our part-time staff for games, concerts, and events that they would have otherwise worked were it not for the recent cancellations and postponements caused by the coronavirus crisis. In other words, if they were scheduled to work at an event that has been cancelled in the next month, they will be paid. Where there are opportunities, arena staff will be moved into other roles. This fund will cover our part-time colleagues’ wages for the Red Wings four home games that were paused; Detroit Pistons eight home games that were suspended; and for the Detroit Tigers six Spring Training games that were cancelled at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, FL.

Florida Panthers

Star goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was inspired by fellow big-ticket athletes across other leagues taking care of their organization’s part-time and arena employees, and pledged a $100K of his own to the cause.

Well, here's an excellent gesture: Sergei Bobrovsky, seeing donations made by NBA players, has pledged $100,000 towards the salaries of arena workers displaced by the pause in competition. Bobrovsky's teammates are committed to matching this amount (1/2).... — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 13, 2020

Sportsnet‘s Elliotte Friedman also noted that Bobrovsky’s Panthers teammates committed to matching the amount, and that Florida ownership “has pledged to make sure any further outstanding amounts are taken care of.”

Nashville Predators

Though a little thin on details at the moment, the Nashville Predators will reportedly be taking care of their workers in some capacity, too.

Predators president/CEO Sean Henry: employees will be paid through weekend and working on a plan for after that.

Events at Bridgestone being moved around. Pearl Jam on of them. — Paul Skrbina (@PaulSkrbina) March 12, 2020

New Jersey Devils

Devils owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer committed to paying hourly workers and event staff for canceled games and events at the Prudential Center.

“Employees are family. It’s important to band together and lift each other up during these times,” Harris and Blitzer said via Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

NJ owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer say they have committed to paying hourly/event staff for postponed @NJDevils games and Prudential Center events. “Employees are family...It’s important to band together and lift each other up during these times.” — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 13, 2020

Philadelphia Flyers

Comcast Spectacor will also ensure their people are covered, per Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post.

Good on Comcast Spectacor, which has followed the lead of others and vowed to pay, "All game-day employees who were originally scheduled to work Flyers, 76ers and Wings games that have now been postponed between March 14 - 31." — Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) March 13, 2020

Pittsburgh Penguins

Full- and part-time arena and service employees at PPG Paints Arena—the home of the Penguins—will be paid by committee, the team announced on Friday. The necessary money to compensate these individuals will come from “Pittsburgh Penguins players, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation.”

“The ushers, ticket takers, concession workers, cleaning staff and other arena workers are the backbone of a Penguins hockey game at PPG Paints Arena, and a big part of the Penguins' family,” said David Morehouse, the team's president and CEO, in the release.

The release didn’t include how long these employees will be financially supported. At the time of the pause, the Penguins had six regular-season games at home remaining on the schedule.

San Jose Sharks

SAP Center employees won’t have to worry about money, at least for a little while, according to Curtis Pashelka of Mercury News.

Per the #SJSharks, part-time employees who were scheduled to work Sharks and Barracuda games through the end of March will be compensated. — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) March 13, 2020

Props to Sharks Sports & Entertainment, who made the announcement via a representative for the organization on Friday, per Pashelka. The number of employees impacted by the decision wasn’t released.

The Sharks and their AHL affiliate—the San Jose Barracuda—were scheduled to play five more home games this month combined.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning owner Jeff Vinik released a comprehensive plan to pay their part-time employees through the end of the March, which includes seven Lightning games and six NCAA tournament games.

Vinik Sports Group also released a plan called VSG Cares to provide assistance to full-time and part-time workers with housing, food and other utilities needed, with hardships created by the suspension of the league.

#tblightning statement on owner Jeff Vinik compensating part-time employees through end of March, including NCAA tournament games and other events at Amalie Arena. Also launching program for assistance with grants for hardships. pic.twitter.com/x54o1hLP19 — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) March 13, 2020

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment announced on Thursday that they were finalizing programs to help their part-time and event staff financially—a group “of close to 4,000 dedicated event personnel.”

MLSE statement on suspension of NBA, NHL and MLS seasons. pic.twitter.com/remYl1rTyB — MLSE PR (@MLSEPR) March 12, 2020

Washington Capitals

While Ted Leonsis hasn’t released an official statement on the matter, he reportedly informed Capital One Arena staff on Friday morning that individuals scheduled to work an event of any kind through March 31 will be paid, per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.

“Over the years, obviously, [part-time arena workers] have grown to count on those dollars and when we made the announcement to stop NHL games, NBA games, all concerts we had to have great levels of empathy for those people,” said the owner of the NHL’s Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards, according to Candace Buckner of Post Sports.

Per Buckner, the roughly 500 people on staff who were supposed to work any of the 16 remaining events in March will be paid normal wages. If any of those cancelled events were to be rescheduled or pushed back, employees will be paid again once they actually work the event.

Winnipeg Jets

True North Sports and Entertainment, who own the Winnipeg Jets, released a statement saying they won’t layoff their full-time workers, but won’t pay part-time staff for games and events that have been cancelled.

Here's the full comments from True North's Mark Chipman and Kevin Donnelly on the status of workers at Bell MTS Place following NHL/AHL season suspensions, plus events like Disney On Ice cancelled. No layoffs for the 300 full-time workers, but impact on the 1,200 part-timers. pic.twitter.com/DmVgu7qCcg — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) March 13, 2020

“They work when we work,” said True North chairman Mark Chipman.

Outside of hockey, last year’s NBA MVP and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo pledged $100,000 to Bucks’ arena workers who are affected by the league’s suspension.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love also pledged $100,000 to arena workers through his foundation.

New Orleans Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson also committed to paying the salaries of the team’s arena staff workers for the next 30 days, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

We’ll keep you posted as more teams decide whether to pay their labour force through an unprecedented crisis.

